Lake George earns Section II crown in turnaround victory

× Expand Jenn March 030720-spt-lakegeorge Minutes after winning a Sectional tournament finals game against Waterford-Halfmoon, Lake George basketball players and their coach Blake White (right) express their joy as they grab hold of the plaque commemorating their Section II Class C championship.

GLENS FALLS | Executing a remarkable comeback effort, the Lake George boys basketball team defeated Waterford-Halfmoon March 6 by a score of 52-48 to win the Section II Class C championship.

Relentless defense, steely resolve, a shift in strategy and sheer will propelled the Warriors to victory.

The Warriors trailed at the end of halftime and the third quarter by 5 and 6 points respectively — keeping their fans stressed out for 40 minutes or so — but their 16-6 final quarter advantage gave them the treasured trophy.

Following the Sectional championship game, Lake George coach Blake White took stock of what was involved in Lake George’s dramatic turnaround.

“We were struggling, but our guys didn’t get panicky — they never lost hope — they buckled down — I loved the effort.”

Yes, the Warriors kicked off the fourth quarter with a 6-0 streak featuring an inside score by senior forward Shane Clarke, a 3-pointer from senior shooting guard Juan Garcia and a foul shot from 6-foot-six center Luke Pelchar, a junior.

But strategy was a key factor. White switched between man-to-man and 2-3 zone defenses, making the most of how the players matched up.

× Expand Jenn March 030720_hsbb2 Lake George junior center Luke Pelchar dribbles around a Waterford-Halfmoon defender to sink a field goal in the Section II Class C finals game which the Warriors won 52-48 in a dramatic late-game comeback effort.

With the Warriors exerting pressure down low, Waterford only sank three foul shots and a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

“When you hold your opponents to under 50 points, you know your defense is doing something right,” White said.

On the other end of the court, the strategy was to feed Pelchar more — and he drew a number of fouls which the junior center converted to points in the final minute or so. Meanwhile, his teammates connected from afar, and the outcome was the Warriors’ fourth straight Section II title and sixth over the last eight years.

White acknowledged that many fans doubted that this group would be competing in the Sectional championship, as this 2019-20 team lost starters to graduation — athletes who had been on prior teams competing in the regional and state tournaments.

“Most of our starters are new, and they had to learn to play together,” White said, noting his team had lost five games in the regular season. “We had bumps in the road, we weren’t always playing good defense, or we were fouling too much,” he said.

But the players learned to anticipate each others moves, to execute the plays well, and not to take dubious shots, he continued.

“A lot of people thought we wouldn’t get to the Sectional championship, but the guys worked hard, realized they needed each other — that basketball is not a one-man game — and they won the title,” he said.

Pelchar was high scorer for the Warriors with 19 points, and his performance won the Section II Class C Most Valuable Player award. Garcia scored 10 points and Orr scored nine along with six rebounds. Cole Clarke scored seven points, as well as bringing down 11 rebounds, while executing six assists, three steals and three blocks. Shane Clarke scored four points and Julius Moffitt, back on the Warrior roster after a bout with mononucleosis, hit a key late-game 3-point shot.

The victory advances Lake George (19-5) to the regional finals at 11 a.m. Saturday March 14 at Hudson Valley Community College versus the winner of the March 11 semifinal game between Section VII Moriah and Section X Madrid-Waddington.