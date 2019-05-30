Lake George expected to advance in Section II play

× Lake George pitcher Rebecca Jaeger takes a swing in a May 23 scrimmage against Whitehall. The game was held to keep both teams sharp for their upcoming competition — the Warriors in Class C, and the Railroaders in Class D.

LAKE GEORGE | Riding into sectional play with a 16-3 season win-loss tally, Lake George’s initial playoff game was to be held Tuesday, May 28, against Hoosick Falls.

The Warriors were able to skip the opening round of the Section II tournament because of their No. 2 seeding in Section II Class C.

Hoosick Falls, seeded No. 7, defeated No. 10 Galway May 24 by a score of 1-0. Hoosick Falls pitcher Abby Phillpott struck out six of the first nine Galway batters, and allowed no hits during the first three innings. Their winning run was the result of an RBI single by Ashley Pacheco, and a strong defensive effort in the last two innings secured the Panthers’ slim margin, allowing them to advance in the tourney.

Lake George is expected to do quite well in the tournament, as they’ve had productive offense and a stingy defense all year long. Their two top pitchers, five-year starter Rebecca Jaeger, a senior, and Tyler Bergmann, a sophomore, have proven that they can take on any competitor. Both are also offensive threats.

Among the Class C teams, Chatham and Greenwich, ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, will be giving Lake George the most formidable competition.

The North Warren Cougars are the sole team from northern Warren County competing in Section II Class D. Seeded No. 7 in the division, they were scheduled as to play Salem, seeded No. 2, in the quarterfinals Tuesday, May 28, on the Generals’ field. Whitehall, undefeated for 2019 and ranked No. 2 in the state, is the leader in Section II Class D. They will likely meet up with Fort Ann, seeded No. 3 in the tourney, but ranked No. 4 in the state for Class D. Fort Ann has a history of dominating the Section II Class D — they won eight straight sectional championships between 2011 and 2018.

The Class C and Class D tournament semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Moreau Recreational Park. The tournament championship finals are set for Tuesday, June 4, at the same site — 4 p.m. for Class C and 5 p.m. for Class D.

For Section VII, No. 4-seeded Johnsburg was scheduled to play Wells, ranked No. 5, Tuesday, May 28, on the Jaguars’ field at 4:30 p.m. The winner of this quarterfinals match was to take on No. 1-seeded Wells at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Crown Point. Meanwhile, No. 2 ranked Bolton-Schroon Lake will be playing No. 3 ranked Elizabethtown-Westport in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. May 30 at Bolton High.

While Lake George prepared for their Section II Class C competition by playing Whitehall in a scrimmage May 23, Johnsburg and North Warren played a game the prior day to stay sharp for their respective Class D tournament competitions.

This game was decided in the last several plays. It ended with Johnsburg edging out North Warren, 9-8. Pitching for the Jaguars was Mallory Pierson who had two strikeouts, while Olivia Viele of North Warren had 10. Both were active on offense as well — each of them hit two doubles. Pierson was 4-for-4 at the plate; Viele was 3-for-5 and had two RBIs. Also hitting a double for Johnsburg were Charlize Bernard and Khaleah Cleveland. For North Warren, Mattelyn Beadnell slugged two doubles and Jodi Bartlett hit one. Also, Sydney Gagnon was 3-for-5 on offense for the Cougars.