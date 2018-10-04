Lake George extends string of soccer victories

× Expand Photo provided Warrior soccer player Phillip Shambo changes the ball’s direction to outfox an opponent from Granville in a recent game. Shambo has been playing a key role in the success of the Lake George Boys Soccer team this year. With a well-distributed offense and a good balance of skilled, experienced athletes in all positions, the Warriors are ready for a presumed 2018 rematch with Fort Ann for the Adirondack League championship, followed by a Section II Class C tournament campaign. See next week’s issue of The Sun for a report on the Warriors’ girls soccer team which is currently ranked No. 2 in New York State.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Boys Soccer team continued their winning ways this week by not only remaining undefeated, but in extending their streak of holding their opponents scoreless over 10 league games.

Alongside this accomplishment, they remain in possession of their state ranking of No. 1 in Class C.

Their latest game — demonstrating their aggressive and offense and methodical and physical defense, was at home Sept. 28 versus North Warren, a battle that ended 4-0.

The Warriors scored two goals in each of both the first and second halves. The initial goal was scored by Paul Lindsay on an assist by Ethan Knauf; the second was by Kagan Helms, assisted by Sam Knauf.

During the second half, Phillip Shambo kicked in a goal at 55 minutes and 29 seconds — assisted by Sam Knauf, and the second was scored by Ethan Knauf at about 79 minutes with his brother Sam assisting.

The talented North Warren squad had its measure of attempts-on-goal, but the Lake George goalies fielded the shots successfully. Defending the Warriors’ goal from two shots each were Mason Flatley and his backup Kristian Johnson. Cougar goalie Wyatt Gereau blocked 8 shots-on-goal kicked by the Lake George attackers.

With the win, Lake George is 10-0 in the Adirondack League and 12-0 overall. North Warren’s record, after this game, was 3-5-1 in the league and and 3-7-1 overall.

Warriors beat Bolton-Warrensburg 3-0

On Sept. 24, the Warriors defeated Bolton-Warrensburg 3-0 in another Adirondack League showdown.

Phillip Shambo scored the first goal 7 minutes and 44 seconds into the game, and about two minutes later, Justin Blanco scored a follow-up with the assistance of Brandon Willard. In the second half, Owen Sutton kicked a goal at 71 minutes and 33 seconds with the assistance of Kagan Helms.

Bolton-Warrensburg’s goalie Kevin Neacy proved his endurance by stopping 19 of Lake George’s shots-on-goal. Warrior Mason Flatley quelled one shot. The game was was Bolton-Warrensburg’s second loss of the season, which demonstrates the team’s athleticism.

Only one other Class C team in New York State besides Lake George remains undefeated: Williamson of Section V which has a 9-0 record overall.

Fort Ann, which has won the last eight consecutive Class D championships in Section II, is likely to provide the next major challenge to Lake George — in the upcoming Adirondack League championship game. As of Sept. 29, Fort Ann was 9-1 in the league and 10-2 overall. The Cardinals are ranked sixth in the state among Class D schools, according to the NYS Sportswriters’ poll, behind five other teams that are unbeaten.