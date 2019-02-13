Lake George gains Adirondack League title

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes, front row, left to right: Cameron Orr, Juan Garcia, Alex Leonelli, Colin Leonelli, Xavier Ruiz, Hunter Rounds. Rear: Cole Clarke, Shane Clarke, Mason Flatley, Chris Becker, Luke Pelchar and Connor Vidnansky. The Warriors last week extended their two-season winning streak to 44 games.

STILLWATER | Employing a total-team effort, the storied Lake George boys basketball team defeated Granville, 73-52, to win the Adirondack League championship Feb. 9.

Although the Warriors team is loaded with talent, they didn’t merely cruise over the Golden Horde in this league showdown at Stillwater High School.

Gunning to take down the reining Class C state champions, Granville put up a formidable fight — gaining the lead for a while in the second quarter, a rare occurrence during the Warriors’ undefeated 2018-19 campaign.

Lake George responded with a 24-point third-quarter surge — while Granville scored 11 points — to establish a comfortable winning margin.

Although fans routinely focus on the performances of Lake George seniors 6’2” forward Mason Flatley and 6’6” center Chris Becker, the unsung heroes of the Lake George squad were efficient in guarding their opponents, grabbing rebounds and contributing to the winning score.

Accomplishing this work were senior guards Alex Leonelli and Connor Vidnansky, senior forward Daniel Pushor, sophomore forward Luke Pelchar, junior guard Shane Clarke and freshman point guard Cameron Orr.

While Flatley was high scorer with 31 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Chris Becker followed with 19 points, Vidnansky had eight points and three steals, Pelchar contributed eight points, Orr added three points, while both and Clarke and Pushor each chipped in two.

For Granville, Jarrett Williams was top scorer with 15 points, followed by 13 each from Nick Sumner and Josh Oakman.

On Feb. 6, the Warriors buried Hartford 71-47 in a league championship semifinal game. Becker lead Lake George with 28 points and nine rebounds. Flatley tallied 10 points and eight rebounds and three assists, Orr scored 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Vidnansky scored 10 points; Alex Leonelli had seven points and two assists. Junior guards Juan Garcia and Cole Clarke each contributed three points.

Next up for the Warriors is the long road of the Section II Class C tournament, with the first formal rounds beginning this weekend.

HADLEY-LUZERNE EDGES WARRENSBURG IN OT

In a suspenseful game on Feb. 5, the Burgher boys basketball team demonstrated their continued improvement despite losing 68-72, as they kept up with the talented Hadley-Luzerne squad.

Senior forward Evan MacDuff was responsible for the game being a cliff-hanger — he shot a three-pointer with one second remaining in the fourth quarter to force an overtime period.

While the Eagles’ Danny McMahon scored the game-high 29 points; Burgher MacDuff countered his tally with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Brandon Bailey followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Jesse Griffin moved into the spotlight with 15 points and six rebounds. Dan Kelly contributed 10 assists and one basket; Mike Tyrell scored three points; and Dan Cunniffe sank a foul shot and was credited with four assists.

NORTH WARREN PREVAILS OVER RAILROADERS

The North Warren Boys Basketball team defeated Whitehall, 59-49, Feb. 7 as they approached the end of their 2018-19 regular season.

They accomplished the feat despite their star player, sophomore guard Anthony Girard, being absent from the lineup.

Three Cougar guards dominated the scoring by penetrating Whitehall’s defense: junior Ryan Miller was high scorer with 20 points. Classmate Reece Bradley followed with 11 points. Senior Jayson Hopper contributed nine points.

Senior guard/forward Caleb Morehouse scored 5; and scoring four points each were junior guard Wyatt Gereau, sophomore center Tanner Dunkley and senior forward Jack Buckman. Junior forward Mario Willette scored two points.

North Warren’s junior varsity team, which has been riding an unbeaten streak through the 2018-19 season, also won their game.