Lake George girls win Adk. League championship

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Lake George High School varsity girls basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Rachel Green, Graceann Bennett, Sam Jeckel, Jade Baker; (row 2): Mikayla Duffy, Rachel Jaeger, Jasmine Burke, and Mara Knoop. (Not pictured): Nikki Hladik, Alysia Kane and Ava Pushor.

STILLWATER | The Lake George girls basketball team combined solid playmaking, efficient rebounding and tough zone defense to win the Adirondack League Championship by defeating Warrensburg, 68-51, Feb. 10.

The Warriors’ 6’2” All-Star Graceann Bennett — signed to play for Georgetown University in 2019-20 — accounted for 29 points in the game, a tally matched by Burgher forward Megan Hughes.

Although Warrensburg has experienced considerable success shutting down teams with taller players and squads with offensive stars, the Warriors prevailed despite the Burghers’ depth of talent.

Throughout the game, Lake George maintained a lead anywhere from 8 to 22 points.

Midway in the second quarter, Warrensburg went on an 8-0 run, but Lake George recovered. At halftime, Lake George Coach Rob Tefft advised his players not to rush their offense, and make sure the ball went through Bennett’s hands, he recalled after the game.

“Warrensburg is very, very good in transition, and all their players can score,” he said. “We were just able to slow them down, we had great rebounding, and our defense did a really nice job,” Tefft said.

Along with her scoring, Bennett grabbed 11 rebounds, as well as accomplishing five steals and four assists. Mikayla Duffy followed with 14 points and five rebounds. Nikki Hladik scored nine points; Jade Baker contributed five; Ava Pushor added four; Rachel Jaeger chipped in three; and Jasmine Burke and Alysia Kane each scored two points.

Teft distributed praise among them all for Saturday’s victory.

“Hladik played really well, and Mikayla Duffy and Jade Baker really stepped up,” he said. “The kids who played off the bench — Jazzy Burke, Ava Pusher, Alysia Kane and Rachel Jaeger — all played quality minutes, and Sam Jeckel has been tremendous on defense.”

For Warrensburg, Hughes tallied seven rebounds and four steals to accompany her 29 points. Aubrey Ranous followed with 12 points and seven rebounds; guard and playmaker Hope Boland scored six points; Sara Langworthy and Mattie Castro scored two points each.

Burgher Coach Scott Smith said Lake George’s stingy defense was key to his team’s loss.

“Lake George extended their 2-3 zone early in the game and it gave us trouble,” he said.

As of Feb. 10, the Warriors were 17-2 for the season and the Burghers were 18-2.

Next up for both teams is the Section II Class C tournament, expected to be highly competitive. The tournament’s first-round games were scheduled for Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16. Play-in games are scheduled for Feb. 14 — and the seedings are to be announced a day earlier, Tefft said. Considering their record, Lake George’s first tournament game is likely to be held on its home court.

Tefft added that his squad is continuing to develop skills and team chemistry.

“Every year is a journey, and the players are working hard in practice and coming together as a group — and I’m proud of them,” he said. “We’re now playing well at the right time.”