Lake George leading area softball teams

× In a softball game April 12 between Lake George and Maple Hill, Warrior sophomore Tyler Bergman heads toward home base after slugging a hit that earned her a home run — while Wildcats’ catcher Elizabeth Brahm awaits a throw from the outfield. Bergman also hit a double and tallied two RBIs in the nonleague game.

LAKE GEORGE | Although the Lake George softball team lost six seniors to graduation last June, various younger players have stepped up this year, considering their 5-1 start to the 2019 season.

The Warriors won three games this week, after an April 6 loss of 5-4 in nine innings to Glens Falls.

The Warriors’ latest game was against Maple Hill, lead by senior pitcher Alysa Houghtaling — a Patroon Conference All-Star for five years straight.

Warrior senior pitcher Rebecca Jaeger — a four-year league all-star — won the nonleague showdown April 12 against the Wildcats with the help of her teammates, who weren’t intimidated by Houghtaling’s blistering, wily pitches. The Warriors won, 6-3, off eight hits, versus five by the Wildcats.

Sophomore Tyler Bergman was 3-for-3 at the plate, and her hits included a home run and a double — earning two RBIs in her offensive onslaught. Jaeger hit a double and had two RBIs, in addition to her stellar pitching that featured zero earned runs and seven strikeouts. Highlights of the game also included sophomore Madeline Gorey hitting a double.

Two days earlier, Lake George defeated Warrensburg, 18-5, off 11 hits with Bergman on the mound, achieving 13 strikeouts — while Jaeger hit a double and earned two RBIs. Sophomore Olivia Gates and freshman Brooke Benjamin also hit doubles.

On April 8, Lake George defeated Hadley-Luzerne, 13-1, with Jaeger pitching. The Warriors had eight hits and no errors over the game — their first official league matchup. Gates, who was 3-for-4 at the plate, hit a double.

Against Glens Falls, Jaeger hit a double, and her sister Rachel, a sophomore, earned two RBIs — and Gates was 3-for-5 at the plate over the extended game.

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE EXHIBITS POWER

On April 12, Bolton-Schroon Lake handily defeated Loudonville Christian, 22-2, primarily due to a 10-run fourth inning and a nine-run sixth.

In this nonleague game, Eagles’ sophomore Maria Baker was 6-for-6 at the plate, hitting a double and tallying six RBIs. Her teammates senior Molly Showers and junior Megan McCallum had three RBIs each. Eagles’ pitcher Lily Slyman had eight strikeouts and an RBI.

NORTH WARREN SCORES BIG WIN

On April 13, North Warren Central’s softball team beat Granville Central — a school with nearly double the enrollment — by a score of 14-9 with solid hitting through the game. Granville experienced a mid-game surge with four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, but the Cougars contained their streak by keeping them scoreless for the final two innings.

North Warren Senior pitcher Olivia Viele struck out nine batters in the win, as well as gaining an RBI. Junior Jodi Bartlett hit a home run and a double, and senior Sydney Gagnon hit two triples in the Adirondack League game. Sophomore Emma Phelps drove in three runs with her hot bat and senior Jaclyn Urtz earned two RBIs. With the win, North Warren is 2-3 for the season.

Two days earlier, Salem defeated North Warren, 19-4. In this matchup, highlights for the Cougars were a double by senior Mattie Beadnell, as well as Gagnon’s RBI. On April 8, North Warren lost to undefeated Corinth by a score of 15-3. In this league game, Gagnon hit a triple.