Lake George makes state finals with win over Saranac Lake

× Expand Jill Lobdell Cassie Wagemann reaches for a dig in Lake George’s 3-0 win over Saranac Lake in the Class C regional finals Nov. 16. The Warriors advanced to the NYSPHSAA championships in Glens Falls starting Saturday.

BEEKMANTOWN | A year after being told they would not be able to compete in the post season, the Lake George varsity volleyball team will be making the short trip to Glens Falls and the NYSPHSAA state championships after scoring a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake Nov. 16.

The Warriors scored wins of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-20, advancing to Cool Insuring Arena and the championship rounds of the state volleyball tournament starting Saturday, Nov. 23.

“They are a hard working team and they do not give up, which they showed in the third game,” said coach Brittany Jones of the Red Storm. “We needed to make sure we put the ball where we needed to. If you would have asked me where we are going early on, I would have wanted to see how we got through the season. They have a lot of heart and a lot of passion. They had a goal and they stuck to it. I’m just here to guide them along the way, they do all the hard work.”

Alli Zilm led the offense with 22 assists, with 11 kills by Jazzy Burke and eight for Ella Fox.

“We knew we had to take out the setter to get them out of rotation, then we knew we had to communicate and stay together as a team,” said Fox. “It is insane. From the beginning of the season we wanted to get as far as we could, but I can’t believe we have gone so far. We have practiced so hard every day and even on the weekends. I am so happy for my team.”

Jazzy Burke led the team with 11 digs defensively, while Maddie Burke and Cassie Wagemann each had 10.

“We wanted to stick to our gameplan and on defense we were looking to adjust to their hitters,” said Wagemann. “This team was very similar to other teams we have played defensively so we wanted to play our game. With everything we lost last year, it is so amazing to come back and go so far.”

Burke led the Warriors with three aces, while Duffy and Fox combined for three blocks.

The trip to Glens Falls for a potential state title will be a familiar path for Jones, who watched her father, former Lake George boys basketball coach Dave Jones, coach in two of the three Warrior state championships at the arena formerly known as the Civic Center.

“I will be blessed if I can catch up to him,” Jones said. “I’m just happy to bring my kids there. It has been since 2008 so we are just psyched to go back. We have a super-talented, hard working team and they deserved it.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sydney Andronica receives the ball for Saranac Lake in their regional final against Lake George Nov. 16. The Red Storm dropped a 3-0 match against the Warriors, who advanced to the state championship round.

For Saranac Lake, Sydney Andronica led the Red Storm with 20 digs defensively, while Katie Gay led the team with three kills and four aces, Meagan O’Brien five assists, Madie Gay three aces and Nora Glover three blocks.

“The program has developed through the levels, but we need to get them into the system early and teach what the game is about,” said Red Storm coach Mike Navarra. “Lake George knew what they needed to do through training and then it comes out instinctively in games like this. Angles are much harder to dig than balls coming straight at you.”

After winning three sectional titles in a row, Navarra said the team will seek to remain in the hunt come 2020.

“We have some up and coming girls who are looking forward to working hard, we just need to get some hitters,” Navarra said. “We have been fortunate to have a defensive player like Sydney to get to the ball and extend points and give us second chances. We progressively got better throughout the year. Meagan O’Brien stepped up to set every single ball and we went 9-2 for the second half of the season.”