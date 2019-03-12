Lake George rallies to defeat Moriah in epic regional final

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Chris Becker, of Lake George, pulls up for a shot over Mike Rollins and Owen Fleury, of Moriah, in the Class C regional finals March 9.

BEEKMANTOWN | A 19-9 fourth quarter moved the Lake George Warriors onto the Class C NYSPHSAA final four and a chance to win their fourth state title in this decade after scoring a 54-46 win over perennial Section VII power Moriah March 9.

After a tight opening quarter, the five-time Class D final four representative Vikings outscored the defending Class C champions 16-7, taking a 28-21 lead into halftime.

However, the Vikings had to play without leading scorer Jerin Sargent, who was injured during the game, later determined to be a broken leg.

The Warriors were able to cut into the Moriah lead in the third, outscoring the Vikings 14-9 and trailing only by two, 37-35, heading into the fourth quarter.

“Obviously losing Jerin was a tough blow for us,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said after the game. “Give Lake George credit. They hit some shots in the second half, kids that we didn’t expect to make shots.”

Cameron Orr and Mason Flatley both hit three pointers at the open of the fourth quarter to help start the final run for the Warriors, while Flatley was big at the line in the fourth, hitting seven-of-eight free throws as he scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds.

“We worked really hard for this,” said Orr, who finished with eight points. “This game was a dog fight. This was definitely one of the hardest games we have played all season. I’m glad everyone on the team started pitching in and was able to do their job.”

“Orr came in and hit some big shots for them,” said Cross. “We didn’t shoot as well in the second half for some reason. Our kids played their hearts out and we just didn’t hit our shots in the second half.”

“That was a crazy game,” said Flatley. “Moriah is a great team, obviously. They don’t give up. Give all the credit to them. They are here obviously for a good reason. They are one of the best teams in the state and really showed it today.”

“It was definitely intense,” said Chris Becker, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. “It was one of those close games again. We just had to fight through it and we got the win.”

“The Becker kid is a beast,” Cross said. “He was tough to stop inside. We gave them everything we had.”

Connor Vidnasky added six points for the Warriors, while Luke Pelchar scored three.

“I’m just so excited and proud of these guys,” said Lake George coach Blake White. “We struggled for three quarters but hung in there. The last quarter we got our flow going a little bit. We started making some plays. I am just so thrilled.”

While White is not new to the postseason with the Warriors, this will be the first time he will take them into the final four as the head coach, taking over for retiring coach Dave Jones.

“I’ve been an assistant and it’s been exciting,” White said.

“When you are the head guy, it’s through the roof. We are going to have to get some film on our next opponent, whoever it is. We will take Sunday and Monday off, practice hard Tuesday through Thursday, off to Binghamton Friday and get ready to play Saturday morning.”

The Warriors will face Middle Early College of Buffalo in the semifinals, a matchup of teams who have won five of the nine state titles in Class C so far this decade as the Kats have won two crowns, defeating AuSable Valley en route to the 2016 championship.

The game will take place in Binghamton Saturday, March 16, opening the day with a 9 a.m. tipoff.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Braden Swan, of Moriah, looks to pass around a Lake George defender in the Class C regional finals March 9.

For the Vikings, Braden Swan scored 13 points, while Owen Fleury and Jeff Streible added 10, Sargent, nine, and Maddox Blaise, four.

­— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story