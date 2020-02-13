Lake George refines its approach as it nears post-season

× Expand Photo by Jenn March BBskB_LGvGranvllPelchrDrives_VERT Guarded by Granville’s Jarett Williams, Lake George center Luke Pelchar, a junior, drives toward the basket during a game held Feb. 5 on the Warriors’ court. Lake George lost 75-70, but rebounded two days later to defeat Hadley-Luzerne 78-53, avenging a 43-57 loss to the Eagles weeks beforehand. Tightened play to minimize fouls, as well as patient offense are credited for the Warriors’ late-season resurgence.

LAKE GEORGE | Ending their 2019-2020 regular season on a high note, the Lake George Boys basketball team employed smooth teamwork and consistent defense to defeat rival Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 78-53.

Avenging a 43-57 loss last month to the Eagles, the Warriors’ victory demonstrated that they have the potential to go far in the post-season.

Coach Blake White noted that his team is now avoiding fouling while maintaining defensive pressure — and on offense, players are working the ball inside more, rather than taking dubious shots from outside.

“We’re more patient now to get good shots,” Blake said. “On defense, we’re trying to clean it up; we’re working better as a group — making it tough, without fouling, for opponents to score.”

The efficiency of the Warriors defense was reflected in the fact that the Eagles sank more three-pointers than they did two-point field goals.

Leading all scorers for Lake George was 6-feet-6 junior center Luke Pelchar with 29 points and 8 rebounds. He was followed by sophomore guard/forward Cameron Orr with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists; junior guard/forward Cole Clarke with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists; sophomore shooting guard Julius Moffitt with 10 points; and senior guard Juan Garcia with 8 points and 3 assists.

Contributing were junior power forward Torin Davies with 4 points, senior power forward Shane Clarke with 2 points and senior guard Hunter Rounds with 2.

Top scorers for Hadley-Luzerne were Danny McMahon with 29 points and Donny Harder with 15.

White said he and the players expect to experience success in the upcoming Class C sectional tournament.

“Throughout the season, we’ve been struggling to put everything together, and we’ve finally done it,” he said. “If we continue to play smart and patient, we should be fine.” he said.

COUGARS CONTINUE TO DOMINATE

North Warren extended its winning streak to four games Feb. 8 by defeating Salem 71-68 in the Cougars’ final regular-season Adirondack League game.

Hotshot junior point guard Anthony Girard shot from all over the court to score 42 points — one of his most productive offensive performances of his career.

A versatile athlete, Girard sank 5 three-pointers, and 7 inside the arc. He drew double-digit fouls, which led to him scoring no less than 13 foul shots.

Girard was followed in his scoring by junior center Tanner Dunkley with 13 points — Dunkley has served as the inside anchor for the Cougars for years.

Contributing in scoring were Nate Hopper with 10 points — eight of which were scored on foul shots — and Ryan Miller hitting sinking foul shots and a field goal for 6 points.

Eli Truehart was top scorer for Salem with 22 points.

Adding an exclamation point for the night was North Warren’s Junior Varsity squad winning their game.

With the win, North Warren’s varsity is 12-2 in the Adirondack League and 16-2 overall — and fans are energized about the team’s prospects in the post-season. ■