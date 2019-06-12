Lake George seniors commit to collegiate sports

× Expand Photo provided Signing affirmations of their intent May 31 to play interscholastic sports at various colleges were: Lake George High School senior athletes (front row, left to right): Graceann Bennett, James “Jimmy” Kelleher, Sarah Kohls, Nicole Kingsley, Alysia Kane, (rear): Riley Orr, Mason Flatley, Kagan Helms, Chris Becker, Michael Johnson, Logan Duers, and Mattie Williams.

LAKE GEORGE | Twelve senior scholar-athletes at Lake George High School gathered for a ceremony May 31 to affirm their intent to play a sport this fall at their chosen Division II or Division III college.

Lake George Central School District Athletic Director Kyle Manny said the celebration was notable, considering the size of Lake George High, which has a relatively modest enrollment of around 300 students in grades 7 through 12.

“We are proud to have an exceptional number of student-athletes not only pursuing their academic careers, but continuing their athletics at a collegiate level,” he said. “Twelve such students in one year is extraordinary for a school our size, and speaks to the abilities of our athletes as well as the strength of our school system’s athletic programs,” he said.

Manny added that the ceremony at Lake George High was an enjoyable and appropriate way to celebrate — with dozens of family members and friends of the athletes participating — people that helped the scholar-athletes along their way.

Signing affirmations of their intent May 31 to play interscholastic sports at various colleges were: Lake George High School seniors Graceann Bennett, headed for Georgetown University to play basketball; Mattie Williams, swimming, University of Richmond; Kagan Helms, soccer, SUNY Potsdam; Mason Flatley, basketball, SUNY Oneonta; Chris Becker, basketball, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; James “Jimmy” Kelleher, football, St. John Fisher College; Sarah Kohls, soccer, Clarkson University; Nicole Kingsley, soccer, SUNY Plattsburgh; Logan Duers, wrestling, Castleton University; Alysia Kane, volleyball, SUNY Adirondack; Riley Orr, baseball, Castleton University; and Michael Johnson, baseball, SUNY Polytechnic Institute.