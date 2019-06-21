Lake George takes 2nd in Section II Class C softball

× Expand Photo by Jenn March sectional softball A Lake George softball player is tagged as she slides into third base for the final out of the Section II Class C championship game held June 4. Chatham won the game, 5-3.

MOREAU | The Lake George softball team’s sectional tournament campaign ended June 4, as Chatham outscored the Warriors, 5-3, in the Section II Class C championship game held at Moreau Recreational Park.

Lack of enough timely hits was the chief factor in Lake George’s loss, as twice in the game the Warriors left the bases full.

Over the suspenseful game, the Warriors tallied eight hits to Chatham’s five — another indication of how competitive the Warriors were.

Chatham was leading 2-1 when a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning adding three runs to its score.

In the final inning, the Warriors narrowed Chatham’s lead as junior third baseman Casey Lynn Burbo slugged a double, sophomore Olivia Gates hit a single, and both of them scored on a subsequent double by sophomore Rachel Jaeger.

Over the game, Jaeger had one hit and two RBIs, her older sister Rebecca Jaeger had two hits, and Gates was credited with two hits. Accomplishing one hit each were senior Julia Heunemann, Burbo and sophomore Alli Zilm, whose hit was a double.

Chatham, recently ranked fourth in the state in Class C, defeated Section VII champions Ticonderoga, 14-2, in a regional semifinal game two days later.

‘PROMISING FUTURE’

Early this week, Lake George softball coach Kyle Manny said his team was talented, spirited and dedicated — and had a promising future.

“Our team had an amazing year — they set high goals for themselves: to compete for a league title and a sectional championship, but they came up a little short,” he said, noting that both the Adirondack League and Section II Class C were extremely competitive this year. “They competed extremely hard, and to be sectional finalists was a great accomplishment.”

The Warriors were 9-1 in the league to take third place and ended the season as Section II runners-up with a win-loss record of 18-4 overall. At the season’s end, they were ranked the No. 7 Class C softball team in New York state. Weeks earlier, they were ranked one place higher.

Three seniors will be graduating in June — Rebecca Jaeger, Heunemann and Alysia Kane.

Jaeger, a five-year starting pitcher for the squad, will hand over her role to Tyler Bergman, who has already proven her abilities in the circle.

Manny expressed optimism for 2020.

“We return two juniors and a core group of five sophomores, plus two freshmen,” he said. “Obviously, we are excited about next season. It’s always tough to replace those who graduated — but with a strong, talented squad returning, the future is bright.”