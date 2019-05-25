Lake George takes 4th in Adk League

WARREN COUNTY | The Adirondack League baseball drama has ended — and with the Section II tournament ongoing this week, a whole new script is now being written.

Granville won the 2019 Adirondack League Championship by beating undefeated Whitehall, reigning league champions, in a 3-2 comeback cliff-hanger May 17. Granville hadn’t won a league title for the last eight years.

Lake George had been defeated, 12-2, two days earlier in a semifinal game by Granville. Whitehall beat Fort Ann, 7-0, in the companion semifinal.

Then on May 17, the Lake George Warriors lost, 12-8, to Fort Ann in a consolation game, and ended up no. 4 in the league.

With all four of these teams evenly matched, the rankings of these teams are likely to shift after the first two rounds of the Section II baseball tournament are held this week.

In Lake George’s game against Fort Ann, Cole Clark was pitching. Highlights of the showdown between these rivals include Michael Johnson going 4-for-4 at the plate, hitting a double, an RBI and scoring three runs; Clark hitting a double; and Connor Vidnansky scoring two runs.

In the Warriors’ game against Granville, Riley Orr was pitching. The memorable aspect of this game was Vidnansky going 3-for-3 and hitting an RBI. Johnson also hit an RBI for the Warriors’ other run.

SHOWING STRENGTH, WARRENSBURG NEARS END OF SEASON

Adhering to tradition, Warrensburg demonstrated their talent as they prevailed in two of their final games of the season. On May 13, the Burghers shut out Salem, 2-0, with Evan MacDuff pitching. A senior, he allowed only two hits, struck out 10 batters and tallied no walks over seven innings, boosting his season record to 5-1. Providing the offense were Peyton Olden and Travis Passage with one double each, MacDuff with two hits and Dan Kelly with a run.

Two days later, the Burghers defeated Hartford-Fort Edward, 7-4, with five first-inning runs providing the game’s momentum. Warrensburg ended up with 11 hits to the Tanagers’ six. Burgher Olden was on the mound, beating out Peyton Ottens who came into the game with a 5-1 record. Passage and Chris Wilson hit one double each. The Burghers’ steely defense was key to the victory.

On May 17, Hadley-Luzerne defeated North Warren, 5-0, with the Eagles’ senior Zack Lewandowski pitching for seven innings and allowing only one hit. Cougar Riley May hit a single for his team.

A day earlier, Corinth downed North Warren, 16-6. Highlights for North Warren include one run each from May and Tom Conway.