Lake Placid, Saranac Lake set up Tri-Lakes showdown for C title

BEEKMANTOWN | The top seed Lake Placid Blue Bombers (7-3-4) and second seed Saranac Lake Red Storm (5-7-1) will meet Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. at Beekmantown High School to determine the 2019 Section VII/Class C champion

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lake Placid’s Cooper Grady extends for the ball against AuSable Valley defender Wesley Tender in the Class C semifinals.

Blue Bombers return

After missing out on the sectional finals for the first time after five straight championships, the Blue Bombers punched their ticket back into the Class C finals with a 1-0 win over a scrappy AuSable Valley team Oct. 26.

Cooper Grady scored in the 48th minute of play on an assist from Sebastian Narvaez, while the Lake Placid defense kept the Patriots away from the net.

When AVCS did mount an attack, John Armstrong was up to the challenge, turning aside five shots in earning the clean sheet.

Alex Fournier made 13 saves for the Patriots to keep his team in the game, and also had the final shot of the game as all 11 Patriots pushed into the Lake Placid third for the final 30 seconds of play.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Nicholas Kelting looks to control the ball against Northern Adirondack in the Section VII/Class C semifinals.

Red Storm advance

Saranac Lake is also no stranger to the Section VII/Class C finals, having played for the title last season against Seton Catholic.

This season, the Red Storm used a 39th minute goal from Nicholas Kelting on a Colter Cheney-Seymour assist to give Saranac Lake all the offense it would need in a 1-0 win over Northern Adirondack.

The defense was stout throughout, as Zach Churco was called on to make a pair of saves as the Red Storm limited the Bobcats two four total shots, two on net.

Lucas Smart returned to the goalie position for the Bobcats and made nine saves.