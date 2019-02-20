Lake Placid thrills in overtime; Saranac Lake sends message in hockey quarters

× Lake Placid’s Tyler Hinckley scored a pair of goals for the Blue Bombers including the game-winner in the fourth overtime against Northeastern Clinton Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ROUSES POINT | It’s not miracle level, but Lake Placid’s four-overtime thriller against Northeastern Clinton Tuesday night has all the makings of an instant classic.

The Blue Bombers — entering the playoffs with an 0-18-1 record and down 2-0 with less than half a period to play, scored two goals in the final 7:10 of the third period and then withstood three full overtime periods until Tyler Hinckley was credited with the overtime goal to give the team a 3-2 win.

“This was an unbelievable high school hockey game,” Lake Placid coach Butch Martin said. “Everyone played their hearts out and did their jobs.”

Martin said the team was showing promise throughout the second half of the season, and he felt a win was coming.

“I knew we were getting close,” Martin said. “We went out and did it. Coach Moran and I are so proud of the effort and commitment this team had tonight.”

After a scoreless opening period, Lucas Bedard scored an unassisted goal to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead with under three minutes remaining in the second. John Bulson then scored just over two minutes into the third period on an assist from Michael Pennington for a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars would hold that score until the 7:10 mark in the third, when Hinckley opened scoring for the Blue Bombers on assists from Hayden Plank and Hunter Wilmot.

Wilmot would then find the back of the net 33 seconds later, scoring the equalizer off a Brendan Bullock assist.

The two teams then played an extra game of overtime before entering the fourth, where Hinckley scored 1:14 into the stanza on assists from Cole Jacques and Jarrett Hathaway.

Anders Stanton made 41 saves to earn the win, while Ethan Garrand made 39 saves in a game where Lake Placid held the shot advantage by one, 43-42.

The Blue Bombers will now face top seed Plattsburgh High Thursday at the AC North Center with puck drop at 7 p.m.

“We have a day to rest,” said Martin.

RED STORM CRUISE PAST CHIEFS

Austen Reyell made the most of his final game at the Saranac Lake Civic Center, scoring four times and assisting once as the Red Storm scored a 6-2 win over the Saranac Chiefs Tuesday.

Reyell scored once in the opening period on an assist from Carter Sturgeon, while assisting on goals by Rhett Darrah and Dylan Amell. Darrah also recorded an assist.

Reyell then scored the lone goal of the second period on an assist from Jon Kratts before scoring the final two goals of the game in the third period with assists from Alex Dukette along with Darrah and Sturgeon.

“We played a very strong opening period and were able to do a lot of the things we wanted to do in the quarterfinal round,” said Saranac Lake coach Will Ellswoth.

“We got a little complacent in the second period, but we got a late goal and were able to go up by five early in the third so I was able to get some more kids in.”

While Saranac responded with third period goals from Michael Preneveau and Austin Carpenter (assists by Hayden Buckley, Zach Miner and Ben Phinney), the team also had to play through game misconducts given out to three different players.

Jaden Gladd made 10 saves in the win for the Red Storm, while Brayden Munn played the final 8:09 of the game and made six.

Erick Frechette made 14 saves in the first period for the Chiefs, while Macen Mero played the final two periods and made 31 saves.

The Red Storm will now face Beekmantown Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at the Stafford Ice Arena in Plattsburgh.

“We played them close both times and had a lead both times we played them,” said Ellsworth. “I think the main thing is to finish. Finish our games out. I think we have shown we can skate with anybody in the state, now we just need to play all the way through and close games out.”