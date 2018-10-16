Lake Placid wins Division II title, Keene ready for sectionals

× Keene’s Alyssa Summo looks for passing options against Crown Point Oct. 13. The Beavers only lost a pair of games to Division III champion Johnsburg in the regular season and look to make a run in the Class D tournament starting this week. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers won their first Northern Soccer League title last week, winning the Division II crown after a 3-0 win over Chazy Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, the Keene girls varsity team finished the season with a pair of wins over Crown Point and another against Willsboro to place second in Division III and earn the fourth seed for the Class D playoffs starting this Thursday.

‘AMAZING’ TITLE WIN

“It’s amazing, we have grown so much as a team and we have been able to pull through thanks to our effort and everyone wants to win,” said Blue Bomber Lydia Bullock, who scored all three goals for the Blue Bombers in the division-clinching win over Chazy.

Bullock gave a lot of credit to the rest of her team for controlling the tempo of the game and putting her in position to score.

“I owe it all to the rest of the team because I cannot get the ball unless they move it up to me,” Bullock said.

“Lydia and Olivia Ferebee have been our two forwards all season and they work really well together and have been quite a duo for us,” coach Heather Brewer said.

Brewer said the team has been motivated through the second half of the season after their 6-4 win over Moriah.

“The intensity that we have had since we beat Moriah and had the chance to control our own destiny,” Brewer said. “We have had something to play for and that has been extra motivation for us. We have also learned how to play together better and that has paid dividends.”

KEENE READY FOR PLAYOFFS

The Beavers scored a 4-1 win over Crown Point Oct, 13, and will play the Panthers again Thursday in the opening round of the Class D playoffs, a game which they will host.

“We have strength in a lot of positions this year so we can really connect as a team a lot more all across the field,” said coach Becky Johnson. ““Our last two weeks were not meant to be like this with so many games against Crown Point and Willsboro, but we were able to get some key wins.”

Johnson said the team started strong before a midseason lull due to illness, but the last two weeks brought the players back into focus.

“That has given us momentum heading into sectionals,” Johnson said. “We just want to fine tune some of our possession game and get some more finishing drills in so we can capitalize on our possibilities in games.”

Senior Caitlyn Lopez anchors the Keene defense and said communication has been key through the season.

“We have worked together and helped each other out on the field with strong communication from everyone,” Lopez said. “These games have tested us as a team and tested our strength.”

Alyssa Summo, a defender and goalie last season, has moved up to the midfield to help the team’s offensive punch.

“We work together very well and have focused on getting through balls up to our forwards so they can use their speed to create goals,” Summo said. “We need to keep our heads together and stay strong in the passing game.”