Larries rally ends Bobcats season

Coach Dennis LaBarge talks to his team during Northern Adirondack's Class C regional semifinal against St. Lawrence Wednesday.

POTSDAM | The St. Lawrence varsity girls basketball team hit key three-pointers and three-point plays when they needed to, closing the game on a 15-4 run in defeating Northern Adirondack, 44-42, the Class C regional semifinals Wednesday.

The Bobcats started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run for a 36-27 lead, but the Larries were able to find their touch from outside as well as grab key offensive rebounds, something they were also able to do early in the game.

“We did not do a good job keeping the lead,” said Bobcat head coach Dennis LaBarge. “They made a few adjustments which allowed Marissa Mclean to get some boards on their offensive glass. They also got some breaks on shots that rimmed around and in where we missed some free throws.”

Kira LaBarge led the Bobcats on the inside, scoring 20 points to go with five rebounds and an assist.

Alexis Belrose faced tough pressure throughout the game at the point, finishing with 12 points to go with three rebounds and four assists.

Isabella Gilmore scored all five of her points in the second half, while grabbing five of her six rebounds in the second 16 minutes.

Mackenna LaBarge added four points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal; while Abby Peryea scored one point from the free throw line.

Brynne Gilmore ended the game with six rebounds, four assists and two steals, with Anna Brown grabbing three rebounds to go with two assists and a steal.

“We had a very good year,” said coach LaBarge. “We won the division title and were two points away from going to the regional finals.”