Larries score win over Hornets

× Jackson Kain had a strong game for Plattsburgh High against St. Lawrence Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | St. Lawrence was able to find the net throughout their Wednesday lacrosse match against Plattsburgh High, notching a 14-1 win.

The Larries lead from start to finish with a dominating performance from Jayden Ashley, who had three goals and four assists to lead all players. Matthew Burg and Logan Shantie each had a hat trick as well, to help St. Lawrence’s cause.

Plattsburgh lone goal was scored by Ethan Vaughn and assisted by Tyler Reid. Jackson Kain led all players with a nine ground balls. Joey Jamison had nine saves in the loss.