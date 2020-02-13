Laurels for Laukli

× Expand Middlebury College photo

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury nordic skier Sophia Laukli (Yarmouth, Maine) has been named the EISA Nordic Skier of the Week. The first-year racer won last week’s 5k skate by 10 seconds and took her second win of the weekend in Saturday’s 10k classic by 28 seconds. She has now won three-consecutive races, as has her team. Laukli will be looking to bring her stellar season to the international stage when she heads to Oberwiesenthal, Germany later this month to represent the United States at World Junior Ski Championships. She and her teammates are back on the course at the Bates Carnival.