Liberi’s hat trick makes winners of BVCS

× Expand Jill Lobdell Blake Liberi gets control of the ball for Boquet Valley Central School against Tom Murray and Seton Catholic Thursday, as the Griffins recorded a 3-2 win, the first in BVCS school history. Liberi had three goals in the win.

PLATTSBURGH | Trailing 2-1 at the half, Blake Liberi completed his hat trick with a pair of goals in the second half, scoring all three in the first win in Boquet Valley Central School history, 3-2, over Seton Catholic Sept. 5.

Brandon Tromblee made six saves in the win, while Ashton Guay and Logan Frenya each score for the Knights, who played with only 10 throughout the game. Tyler Reid made six saves for the Knights.

Gonyo scores in Eagles shutout

Dale Gonyo, Jr., scored in the 16th minute off a Heath Lucas through ball assist as the Chazy Eagles shutout Division II rival Lake Placid, 1-0, Sept. 5, with Gabe Huchro making eight saves to earn the shutout in net.

John Armstrong made five saves for the Blue Bombers

Leibeck stays hot in Warrior win

Stephen Leibeck recorded his second hat trick in as many games Sept, 5 with goals in the sixth, 26th and 64th minutes in a 3-1 victory over Northern Adirondack as Robby Drollette and Justin Joslyn had assists and Regan Arnold made five saves in the win.

Cameron Trombley scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, while Tim Stickney made three saves.

Indians shutout Patriots

Jon Cote, Matthew Magadli and Dylan Badger each scored in the opening 16 minutes of the game, and Ryan Furnia scored in the second half as the Peru Indians scored a 4-0 win over AuSable Valley on the opening day of NSL Division I boys soccer play Sept. 5. Michael McBride made five saves to earn the shutout.

For the Patriots, Alexzander McBride made 12 saves.

O’Donnell’s double leads Cougars

Ryan O’Donnell scored twice on assists from Michael Pennington, while Marcus Bedard scored a second half goal off an assist from Keaton Badger, as Northeastern Clinton scored a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 5. John Bulson made four saves in the win for the Cougars, while Zachary Churco had seven saves for the Red Storm.

Garrow’s first half goals lead to win for Hornets

Cody Garrow scored twice in the first half and Ryan Kavanaugh added an insurance tally in Plattsburgh High’s 3-0 win over Beekmantown Sept. 5. Chris LaRose credited defender Tanner Estes and keeper Alex Tuller, who made four saves in the win, for preserving the shutout.

Matt Wood made eight saves for the Eagles.

SPAULDING NETS OT WINNER

Noah Spaulding scored in the second minute of golden goal overtime as Crown Point, his second of the game in Crown Point’s 3-2 win over Keene Sept. 5. Tristan Carey also scored for the Panthers, who got eight saves and an assist from goalie Gavin Sours.

Shevron Dick and Aidan Lopez scored for the Beavers.

NEWCOMB STARTS STRONG AGAINST WILDCATS

Braden Bush scored three times in the opening 40 minutes and Ethan Armstrong notched 10 saves as the newly independent Newcomb squad recorded a 3-2 win over Schroon Lake Sept. 5.

Marcus Peace and Andrew Pelkey scored in the second half for the Wildcats in a comeback attempt which fell short, while Zeke Koenig made 11 saves in the loss.