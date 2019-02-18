Lions basketball says goodbye

× Elizabethtown-Lewis freshman Elizabeth Hickey gets high fives from members of the 5-6 youth commission team as the Lions take the floor against Chazy for the final senior night home games in program history. Both the boys and girls varsity teams played against Chazy Feb. 14. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | Elizabethtown-Lewis Athletic Director Paul Buehler said he wanted to keep it short and sweet as he addressed those who attended the final senior night for the Lions’ program Thursday.

Because, he said, he knew if he was out there too long, he may start to cry.

“I ask that tonight joyfully celebrate ELCS and its 80 years of existence,” Buehler said.

The school recognized three senior members of the boys varsity team: Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Jones and Tyler Monty. The girls varsity team did not have a senior member.

“It is a special night for more than one reason,” boys varsity coach and alumni Colby Pulsifer said. “Those three guys come every day and give everything in practice, so what more can you ask for. We are celebrating them and the end of an era in Lions basketball.”

“It is a little bittersweet for sure as a Westport alum and coaching here,” said ELCS girls varsity coach Terry Egglefield, who took part in the rivalry between the two programs that will now be joined.

“It was quite the rivalry, much like Westport and Chazy in soccer it was Westport and ELCS for basketball,” she said. “The crowds would be way larger than anything we have seen this season and people would be kicked out — it was loud, standing room only.”

× Elizabethtown-Lewis senior Chris Jones jumps for the opening tip against Chazy’s Gabe Huchro, the final opening tip on the Lions’ home court for the ELCS program, which will merge with Westport to create a new school district and basketball program next season. Photo by Keith Lobdell

EAGLES SCORE SWEEP

In both games, the Lions faced early deficits and rallied in the second half to make the contests interesting before falling to Chazy by scores of 54-47 (boys) and 29-20 (girls).

In the boys game, Gabe Huchro scored 13 points and Alex Chapman added 12 — including four free throws in the final minute — as the Eagles held a 30-14 halftime lead then held on as ELCS cut the deficit to four with less than one minute remaining.

Brayden Drew and Brandon Tromblee led the Lions with 12 points, while Ethan Graham added 11, Chris Jones 8, Ryley Mousseau 3 and Lucas Spilling 2.

Pulsifer said the game would serve as a springboard into sectionals for his team.

“They want to win a game in sectionals,” Pulsifer said. “They know it is going to be tough whoever they play, and they are going to be the lower seed. After tonight’s game, even though it was a loss, they gained more confidence from this game then they have in some of their wins.”

In the girls game, the Lions also rallied to cut their 16-8 halftime deficit to 21-18 in the second half before falling by the final score of 29-20, as Mackenzie Chapman led the Eagles with 11 points and Olivia Rotella added 9.

Freshman Abby Monty led the Lions with 7 points, while Brianna Cornwright added 5, Sarah Chandler 4, Bree Hunsdon 2 and Abby Buck 2.

For Egglefield, the potential of playing in the preliminary round with a chance to face the top-seeded Eagles would be less about who the Lions could potentially face and more about getting a sectional win under their belts.

“I have not really thought about getting that chance to play Westport,” she said. “To me, it would be just another game against another team. We certainly want to advance to the quarterfinal round, though.”