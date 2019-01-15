Lions rally falls short against Willsboro

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Margaret Frechette scored 8 points for Willsboro in a 28-23 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis Monday. The meeting was the last scheduled game between the two rival schools as Elizabethtown-Lewis will merge with Westport next season.

WILLSBORO | The Elizabethtown-Lewis and Willsboro girls basketball teams have plenty to look back on when it comes to the rivalry between the two teams.

On Monday, that rivalry was renewed one last time as the Warriors jumped out to a 21-13 halftime lead and had to hold off a charging Lions team to cling to a 28-23 win.

“I’m happy with how our girls fought and found a way to win,” said Warriors coach Nick Arnold.

The game is the final time the two teams will meet, barring a sectional matchup, as Elizabethtown-Lewis will merge with Westport later this year. The teams played once against each other for a sectional title, with Elizabethtown-Lewis winning a 25-23 contest for the 1983 Class D title.

Margaret Frechette led the Warriors with 8 points, while Aliceson Drollette and Desiree Cassavaugh each scored 6. Malena Lawrence added 4, with Jenna Ford scoring 2, Olivia Politi, 1, and Samantha Harrison, 1.

Analise Burdo led the Lions with 12 points, while Sadie Thompson scored, 4, Abby Monty, 3, Madalyn Fuller, 2, and Abigail Buck, 2.