Local cheer teams compete at states

Jill Lobdell The Plattsburgh High competitive cheerleading team placed 13th at the NYSPHSAA state championship meet Saturday.

ROCHESTER | Three Section VII competitive cheering teams made their way to the Rochester Institute of Technology to compete in the NYSPHSAA championships Saturday.

In the Division II Large School contest, Plattsburgh High placed 13th, while Northern Adirondack placed 14th in the Co-ed division and Moriah 14th in the Division II Small School contest.

The three teams were the respective Section VII champions in each division, with Moriah having earned the Section VII grand champion title.