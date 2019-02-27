Local skiers compete in state alpine championships

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Andrew Fogarty placed 10th in the giant slalom at the NYSPHSAA alpine ski championships Tuesday.

NORTH CREEK | Andrew Fogarty, of Saranac Lake, had the top finish for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA alpine ski championships held Monday and Tuesday at Gore Mountain, placing 10th in the giant slalom event on day two.

“We have been skiing all weekend with the club states and high school states,” said Fogarty. “My first round of slalom did not really show what I was made of on Monday, but I was able to put a good run together for the second one.”

Fogarty placed 17th in the slalom, one spot behind little brother Sully Fogarty, who was 16th in the slalom. Brother Peter Fogarty was 38th in the slalom and 12th in the giant slalom.

“Sectionals was fun racing against the family since half of our team is the Fogarty’s,” said Andrew.

In the slalom, Lake Placid’s Gunnar Anthony placed 30th, while Dan Kelleher was 51st. Anthony would place 19th in the giant slalom, with Kelleher placing 46th and Parker Anthony placing 37th.

In the girls championships. Ryley Fischer, of Saranac Lake. had the top finish in both events for Section VII, placing 19th in the slalom and 28th in the giant slalom.

Saranac Lake’s Mayah Land placed 37th in the slalom, with teammate Erica Swirsky placing 39th and Audrey Bartlett 47th.

In the giant slalom, Swirsky finished in 34th, while Bartlett was 53rd and Land, 56th.