Local teams compete in cheer states

ROCHESTER | Plattsburgh High was able to place 11th in the Division II large school division at the NYSPHSAA competitive cheer championships March 2, the highest finish of the three Section VII teams competing at the event.

The Hornets received a score of 46.48 in the preliminary round, while the top five schools moved into the championship round.

Northern Adirondack finished with a score of 64.90, placing them 12th in the Coed division, while Moriah scored a 52.50, placing 14th among Division II small schools.