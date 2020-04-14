Local youth soccer team wins Disney tournament

× Expand Photo provided The Queen City Football Club U14 girls team, made up of seventh and eighth grade students from the northern end of Section VII, won the U14B championship at the Disney President’s Day Soccer Festival in February.

CHAMPLAIN | A team of local youth athletes was able to score a championship win at the Disney President’s Day Soccer Festival in February.

The Queen City Football Club U14 squad, which is based in Shelburne, Vt., but comprised of players from the Northeastern Clinton, Beekmantown, Saranac and Northern Adirondack school districts, competed in the U14B division at the tournament, going 5-0 while winning the championship game in a shootout.

The squad of seventh and eighth grade students, who had previously attended the tournament in 2018 where they went 0-3, started their 2020 run with pool wins against teams from New York City (3-1 win), Miami (2-0) and Michigan (4-0).

In the semifinal game, QCFC scored a 4-0 win over a squad from Auburndale, Fla., before facing the Asphalt Green team from New York City again in the finals.

Tied at 1-1 going into overtime, the teams went to a shootout, which QCFC won, 4-3, off a make from Sophie Miller. Bailee LaFountain, Grace McCasland and Laci Roberts also scored penalty kicks, while keeper Desiree DuBois made one save.

× Expand Photo provided The Queen City Football Club U14 girls team celebrates after winning the U14B tournament title.

“This particular group of girls have been playing together since fall 2018 and we started preparing for this Disney tournament then,” said coach Michelle Barnes. “Besides the numerous practices, we competed in pickup games, indoor leagues and many tournaments to make sure we were prepared. They have great camaraderie off the field which transfers onto the field. They continue to exceed my expectations!”

For the tournament, Payton Parliament led the team with five goals and five assists, while McCasland had five goals and one assist. Brenna Ducatte added three assists, while goals were also scored by Ashlyn Seguin, Lindsay Barnes, Bailee LaFountain and Callie Racine, Barnes and Gracie Damiani added assists, while Paige Ubl, Sophie Miller and Maddy Willette joined Roberts and Damiani to provide strong defense.

× Expand Photo provided Members of the Queen City Football Club show their sponsor shirts, listing businesses and others who donated to the team’s trip to Florida.

Barnes said the team was grateful to those who helped them get to the tournament in Florida, an event that took place a month before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the entire sports landscape from youth to professionals.

“If it were not for all the fundraising we did, we could not have taken this trip,” Barnes said. “So many local businesses donated between $50 and $200 to our teams. We had t-shirts that were worn by both the U12 and U14 Queen City teams to thank all the local companies for their support.”

Barnes said the team held two bottle drives, sold raffle tickets, Super Bowl squares and held a soccer tournament on the Oval.

“Our local community really supported these girls and helped offset costs of the trip,” Barnes said. “We raised enough money to pay for the tournament fee, the player’s plane ticket and their hotel room.”

The U12 squad also went to the tournament, going 1-1-1 during pool play which did not get them a bid to the playoffs. The team is coached by Shauna Duquette.