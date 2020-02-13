MaKayla Foster receives national honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of James Buck VT-021520-MaKayla-Foster-honors2 Scholar-athlete:MaKayla Foster of Middlebury has qualified seven times for the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, three times for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Academic Squad and for the Scholar of Distinction, and twice for the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award. Foster is pictured in 2014 at MUHS and in 2019 on the playing field (right, in purple).

MIDDLEBURY | It was a magical moment when MaKayla Foster of Middlebury learned that she was one of only 86 student athletes across the USA to be selected to the Northeast-10 Conference Academic All-Conference honor roll.

“She landed her first career postseason laurel,” according to Josh Kessler, director of athletic communications, at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.

Foster was an outstanding student and athlete while attending Middlebury Union High School during the 2010s.

“MaKayla was among 22 field hockey players from around the conference to garner the accolade this year, as Saint Michael’s players have now been selected 29 times in the past 16 school years,”Kessler radded.

For Foster, the fall of 2019 at St. Mike’s was a breakout season. She played forward on the Purple Knights field hockey team.

Last year she scored seven times with an assist to play during the Purple Knights’ offense operations.

“Most of her damage was done in a five-game mid-season stretch that saw her notch six goals, with one against 10th-ranked Adelphi University on Sept. 21 and a hat trick coming in a wild 6-5 overtime victory at Bentley University on Oct. 3,” Kessler reported. “She scored the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over Franklin Pierce University on Oct. 22.”

Foster has distinguished herself in the classroom and on the playing field since the start of her college career. Now in her final term at St. Mike’s she holds a 3.995 cumulative grade-point average.

“MaKayla has qualified seven times thus far for the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, three times for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Academic Squad and for the NFHCA’s Scholar of Distinction, and twice for the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award,” Kessler noted.

“A key reserve during her first three seasons, Foster started all 18 games as a senior after entering the fall with two starts over 36 previous career appearances,” he added. “She finished her senior campaign tied for 20th in the NE10 in goals.” ■