Martineau, Brunet dominate on lanes;  Indians do same on mats

× Logan Martineau had a 703 series for the AuSable Valley boys team Friday. Photo by JIll Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | AuSable Valley’s Logan Martineau had a 278 high game as part of a 702 series as the Patriots scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Friday.

Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet also had a huge night on the lines, with a high game of 279 as part of a 728 series as the Lady Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Peru.

Troy McDonald added a pair of 230-plus games as part of a 684 series, while Josh Eaton had a 603 series and Tanner Forbes added a high game of 215.

Nick Pelerin led the Chiefs with a 560 series. The Lady Patriots rolled in a 4-0 forfeit as Katelyn Miller had a 182 high game and Breanna Lacy added high games of 168 and 163.

× Morgan Brunet and Kylie Hilborne had big nights for Beekmantowm Friday, with Brunet rolling a 379 high game as part of a 728 series, as Hilborne added a 561 series. Photo by JIll Lobdell

Beekmantown scored wins of 3-1 (boys) and 4-0 over Peru, with Jordan Deyo and Tyler Reid throwing triples of 582 and 526, respectively, for the boys team and the duo of Paige and Kylie Hilborne adding a 574 and 561 series for the girls team. Josh Trombley led the Indians with a 502 series for the boys, while Kathryn Bowman had a 669 series for the girls.

The Willsboro girls scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High as Kayla Gay had a 199 high game and 583 series to lead the Warriors while Kira Crowningshield added a 461 series. Sierra Hoiston had a 312 series for the Hornets.

INDIANS BEST EAGLES

Peru scored a 78-5 win over Beekmantown Friday, as Brayden Bushey, Zach Swyers, Logan Dubuque, Mason Maulding and Dalton Criss all scored six points with pins. Ashton Seymour scored a 6-3 win, while Jack Hansen scored a 4-0 win.

For Beekmantown, Kaeden Peryea scored a tech fall decision for the Eagles five points.