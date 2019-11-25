Mattison, Rice big in fourth for Sentinel win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Cassidy Mattison scored seven points for the Ticonderoga Sentinels in the fourth quarter as the Sentinels scored a 32-28 win over Willsboro Monday.

WILLSBORO| Trailing 26-20 entering the fourth quarter, the Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball team outscored Willsboro 12-2 in the final eight minutes to win their season opener, 32-28, in the Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Monday.

After Sophia Dorsett connected on a three-pointer, Cassidy Mattison scored the next seven points of the game, giving the Sentinels a 30-28 lead.

In the closing seconds, Kaelyn Rice connected on a layup to give the team a four point cushion.

“I was looking for the ball and I was able to turn to the basket with the thought to shoot,” said Rice, who finished with eight points. “It was good to win our first game.”

“I was nervous at first but once I got the ball in my hand I was fine,” said Dorsett, who scored all six of her points in the second half.

“It was nice to come out and have a good game,” added Mattison, who led the Sentinels with 12 points. “It is very cool to come out in my first year on varsity and win the first game.”

Molly Price added two points and was a key factor in the fourth quarter defensively, while Kylee Huestis and Kennedy Davis each scored two points.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kaili Bourdeau scored nine points for the Willsboro Warriors against Ticonderoga on the opening night of the Section VII basketball season.

Samantha Harrison scored 10 points for the Warriors, while Kaili Bourdeau added nine, Bella Harrison five and Kyla Crowningshield four.

The Sentinels will face Moriah today in the Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament championship game, while Willsboro will play AuSable Valley in the consolation game starting at 5 p.m.