M/BV boys triple, Cougars double

TICONDEROGA | The Moriah/Boquet Valley boys cross country team scored wins over AuSable Valley (20-36), Northeastern Clinton (21-4) and Ticonderoga (15-47) Oct. 8, while the Cougars scored wins over AVCS (25-30) and Ti (16-45).

The Patriots scored an 18-39 win over the Sentinels.

Logan VanBuren led all runners, as the Goats standout crossed the line in 17:05, followed by Spencer Daby (AVCS), Thomas Gilbo (NCCS), Emery Tausinger (M/BV), Denali Garnica (M/BV), TJ Bilow (M/BV), Mason Supernaw (NCCS), Grant Weerts (AVCS), Peter Judkins (NCCS), Cole Simmer (M/BV), Bryan Claudio (NCCS), Peron (Ti), Rickey Weerts (AVCS), Tomas Ford (AVCS) and Tyler LaClair.

Red Storm sweep

The Saranac Lake boys cross country team continued their strong season, only dropping one point in a trio of wins against Beekmantown (16-47), Lake Placid (16-45) and Plattsburgh High (16-45).

The Blue Bombers scored a 20-30 win over Beekmantown, while the Hornets recorded wins over the Eagles (20-43) and Blue Bombers (27-28).

Peter Fogarty led the Red Storm to the line in a time of 16:12 as the Red Storm swept the top four positions along with James Catania, Andrew Fogarty and Micah McCulley.

Connor Goodwin was fifth for BCS, followed by Mikey Skutt (LPCS), Ian Campbell (PHS), Sam Ash (SLCS), Max Flanigan (LPCS), Chris Nephew (PHS), Tucker Jakobe (SLCS), Justin Duprey (SLCS), Sean Vogl (PHS), Suarez (PHS), and James Flanigan.

Knights win pair, sweep podium

Jake Glicksman led a trio of Seton Catholic runners across the line (16:43), followed by Luke Moore and Sam DeJordy as the Knights scored wins of 23-32 over Saranac and 21-35 against Peru Oct. 8.

Saranac scored a 22-35 win over the Indians, taking the next four spots in the individual rankings with Andrew Woodruff, Sam Carter, Kaleb Stanton and Dylan Borner.

Seamus Andrew was eighth for the Knights, followed by Landon Pandolph (PCS), Burgette (PCS), Elijah Lederman (PCS), Zach Morgan (PCS), Nick Recore (PCS), Evan Howe (PCS) and Maxwell Grafstein (Seton).