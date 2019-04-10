McComb, Lashway lead CVAC all-stars

× Expand File photos Members of the CVAC girls all-star team include: Kya McComb, Abby Racine, McKenzie Sprague, Madison Olcott, Payton Couture, Ally Post, Kortney McCarthy, Emily Peryea, Abbi Crahan, Tenzin Pema, Koree Stillwell, Marlie Sample, Jhenna Trombley, Alivia Waldron, Noel Williams and Kira LaBarge.

PLATTSBURGH | Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) point guard Kya McComb and Northern Adirondack Central (NAC) big man Reed Lashway were named the Most Valuable Players in the CVAC for the 2018-19 basketball season.

McComb, who helped lead the Cougars to a second straight Class B sectional title, headlined the girls team along with first-team all-stars Madison Olcott and McKenzie Sprague of Moriah; Payton Couture of Saranac; Ally Post of Peru; and teammate Abby Racine of NCCS.

Second-team all-stars included Emily Peryea (NAC), Kortney McCarthy (Peru) and Koree Stillwell (Ausable) along with teammates Tenzin Pema and Abbi Crahan of Plattsburgh High School (PHS).

Third-team members were Marlie Sample (NCCS), Jhenna Trombley (Beekmantown), Alivia Waldron (Saranac), Kira LaBarge (NAC) and Noel Williams (Moriah), while honorable mentions went to Reanna Prentiss (Ausable), Nora Glover (Saranac Lake), Rylee Fesette (Beekmantown), Saidi St. Andrews (Ticonderoga), Kennedi LaValley (PHS), Audi Hollister (NCCS), Bri Brousseau (Peru) and Alexis Belrose (NAC).

The coach of the year was Robb Garrand of NCCS.

BOYS ALL-STARS

× Expand File photos Members of the CVAC boys all-star team include: Reed Lashway, Brett Juntunen, Jerin Sargent, Bailey Pombrio, Colton Huestis, Connor Recore, Cody Peryea, Braden Swan, Zach Bieber, Mason Douglas, Parker Kelly, Andrew Follmer, Bryan Claudio, Tyler Phillips, Michael DuShane and Luis Perez.

Lashway helped lead the Bobcats to the CVAC Division II title this season and was a key factor in the team’s two wins against rival Moriah in the regular season. Teammate Brett Juntunen joined Lashway as a first-team all-star, along with Colton Huestis of Ticonderoga, Bailey Pombrio of Plattsburgh High, Connor Recore of Saranac and Jerin Sargent of Moriah.

Second-team members included Zach Bieber (PHS), Braden Swan (Moriah), Mason Douglas (Ausable), Cody Peryea (NAC) and Parker Kelly (Beekmantown).

Third-team honors went to Andrew Follmer (PHS), Bryan Claudio (NCCS), Tyler Phillips (PHS), Michael DuShane (Ticonderoga) and Luis Perez (Ausable), with honorable mentions going to Jared Duquette (Saranac), Ryley O’Connell (Peru), Ian McCasland (Beekmantown), Jaden Kalinowski (PHS), Braydon Racine (NCCS), Owen Fleury (Moriah), Jacob Shipman (Saranac Lake) and Jack Grinnell (Ticonderoga).

Nate Bilow of Northern Adirondack was named the coach of the year.