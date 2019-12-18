McComb scores 1,000th in dramatic fashion

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kya McComb releases the shot that would move her onto the Section VII 1,000-point scoring list, becoming the 64th player to reach the mark.

CHAMPLAIN | Northeastern Clinton point guard Kya McComb worked the ball around the perimeter as the clock ticked away the seconds in the third quarter of the Cougar’s Dec. 13 game against Peru.

Each time, the ball came back to her, the final time as the clock ticked it’s final second, giving McComb no choice but to put up a shot from just behind the three point line.

The ball arced through the air, finding it’s way through the net without touching the rim for the “swish” sound every player wants to hear.

It was also a swish McComb was waiting for, as the shot moved her from 997 career points to 1,000 in the Cougar’s 51-34 win over the Indians.

“There was really no play set up, we just wanted to work the ball around and try to get a last shot before the time expired,” said McComb of the end of the third. “The ball came to me so I threw it up hoping it would go in, and it did.

“This is the top one for buzzer beaters I have hit now.”

McComb finished with 13 points in the game, putting her at 1,004 for her career as the 64th girls player to put her name into the Section VII 1,000-point club.

“Her work and commitment has been phenomenal,” said Cougars coach Robb Garrand. “She is the poster student-athlete for what you want on and off the court. From grades, an outstanding talented player, great with her teammates and even more important, a very humble person who will go very far in life. She is very nice but turns into a beast with great hands on the court.”

McComb admitted reaching the goal became more and more on her mind as the game moved along, especially when having to sit through a large part of the second quarter with three personal fouls.

“I was struggling and thinking about it way too much,” said McComb.

“I think it consumed her mind and some of her shot selections were not typical,” Garrand said. “She had to sit when she got into foul trouble and had to think about it, which probably added more pressure.”

Garrand also gave credit to the Indians, who played a strong game on the defensive end.

“A lot of times the focus is more on the player, but tonight Peru put some very good defensive intensity into the game which made us force things and it led to some poor decision making,” he said. “All of us were impatient tonight.”

After hitting the mark, McComb said the milestone is something she always looked for as proof of achievement on the court.

“I wanted to get this done and have always looked at it as an achievement for my career,” she said. “I’m happy with the teammates I have played with all of these years and happy to have my family and my fans here.”

Abby Racine, who may the next in line to hit the 1,000 mark for the Cougars, also scored 13 points against the Indians, while Bryn Sample added 11, Marlie Sample eight and Audi Hollister six.

Bri Brousseau led the Indians with 18 points, as Emily Beattie scored eight, Kayleigh Jackson six and Kortney McCarthy two.