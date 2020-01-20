McDonald, Martineau, Sisco have huge night in CVAC boys bowling

× Expand Keith Lobdell Troy McDonald came within one strike of perfection twice Jan. 17, in his first two games against Northeastern Clinton with scores of 290 and 277.

PLATTSBURGH | Troy McDonald came within a strike of throwing a perfect game earlier last week.

On Jan. 17, he did it again.

Twice.

The AuSable Valley bowler opened his first game with a spare in a 4-0 win against Northeastern Clinton before striking out on his next 11 rolls, giving him a 290, 10 pins shy of perfection.

McDonald kept it going in game two, striking on his first five rolls (16 straight strikes) before a spare in the sixth and six more strikes for a 277. He then rolled a 187 in his third game for a 754 series.

McDonald was not the only bowler who was finding a rhythm in that match, as teammate Logan Martineau was equally impressive, rolling games of 267, 261 and 222 for a 750 series.

On the other side of the match, NCCS bowler Gabe Sisco opened with a 245, following with a 237 and 235 for a 717 series, the first time he had reached the 700-plus level for a triple.

For the Patriots, Josh Eaton and Connor LaDuke each rolled games of 232, while Devlin had games of 202 and 205.

Eagles tie things up with Indians

After a 3-1 loss to Peru earlier in the season, the Beekmantown boys varsity bowling team leveled the season series against the Indians with a 3-1 victory Jan. 17.

Jordan Deyo had games of 234 and 213 in a 642 series, while Alex Deso had the high game with a 257 as part of a 615 series, Damien Stutsman a 552 triple, Troy Reid 519 and Ryley Rafalko 498.

For the Indians, James Williams had a 247 high game and 647 series, while Kenneth Duel had a 203 game as part of a 556 triple, Nick Palmer 553, Mike Blower 534 and Tommy Dubay 500.

Sentinels sweep Chiefs

Gavin Tucker had the high game of the match with a 230 and high series at 579 as Ticonderoga scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Jan. 17.

Hunter St. Andrew added a 212 game and 576 series, while Austin Gijanto had games of 209 and 217 in a 564 series and Axel Dedrick a 209 game in a 55 series. Nick Borho added a 212 game.

Andrew Gaboriault had a 204 game and 531 series for the Chiefs, while Jacob Fountain added a 530 series.