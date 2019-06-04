McIntosh sisters lead Crown Point into states

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Crown Point’s Shawna McIntosh delivers a pitch to the plate as younger sister Sarah gets into fielding position. The sisters played a part in all six of the Panthers’ runs in their 6-0 victory over ELW in the Class D sectional final. More photos are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | Crown Point third baseman Sarah McIntosh started to tear up thinking about the moment.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Griffins catcher Kaeli Brack looks back the runners during the Section VII/Class D title game. More photos are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

She and her sister, senior pitcher Shawna, had just delivered another Section VII/Class D title to the Panthers, as Shawna threw no-hit ball over seven innings, while Sarah drove in four of the Panthers’ six runs in a 6-0 title-clinching win against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Monday.

“It honestly makes me want to cry because it is her last year; I love her to death, and she did great out there,” Sarah McIntosh said. “It was wonderful, I love it out there. It was my first time being here and first time getting a jacket. I am so happy.”

Older sister Shawna joked when asked about her younger sibling’s performance.

“She learned it all from me,” Shawna said, then adding, “I am so proud of her, she did so good. This was my senior year and we really wanted another Class D championship and we really worked hard to get back to this point and finish with an undefeated Section VII record.”

Shawna McIntosh also had a strong day at the plate, scoring twice on a single and RBI double, while Sarah was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a key hit in the bottom of the fourth to give Crown Point a 3-0 lead before striking again in the fifth, driving in two more and upping the score to 6-0.

“It was a great team effort,” head coach Mike Ross said. “Sydney Gould played a great game and Cassie Ashe made a great catch in the outfield.”

Gould’s catch came in the top of the fifth, when the Griffins had runners on first and third with one out. Abby Monty hit a ball hard into center field, but Ashe was able to make a shoe-string catch to keep the Griffins off the board.

“They were really good,” Ross said about the Griffins. “We may have come in here thinking we would have a cake walk, but they were no cake walk and they came to play.”

Griffin coach Jim Monty said his team played their best game of the season in the sectional final.

“We are so young and have come so far,” Monty said. “I believe we will be able to get back here next year.”

For the Panthers, Hannah Palmer also had a pair of hits, including a double. Gould and Makayla Racine also had singles.