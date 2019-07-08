McIntosh, St. Andrews, Wells named all state

× Expand File photos Shawna McIntosh of Crown Point was named a second team all state player in softball this season in Class D, while Ticonderoga’s Saidi St. Andrews was named to the fifth team in Class C and Saranac’s Sam Wells the sixth team in Class B.

CROWN POINT | Three Section VII softball players were named to the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) all state team for the spring season.

SHAWNA MCINTOSH

Crown Point’s Shawna McIntosh was named to the second team in Class D. The senior pitcher led the Panthers to a 13-1 season in 2019, advancing to the NYSPHSAA Class D final four before suffering their only loss of the year to Alfred-Almond.

Over her career, McIntosh was in the circle three Section VII championships for the Panthers, earning MVAC all star honors all three seasons while being named league MVP in 2019.

SAIDI ST ANDREWS

Ticonderoga catcher Saidi St. Andrews was named to the fifth team in Class C. Also a senior, St. Andrews helped to lead the Sentinels to the Section VII/Class C title and a regional semifinals game against Chatham. She was named to the All-CVAC squad this season.

SAMANTHA WELLS

The Saranac senior was named to the sixth team in Class B.

Wells was the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the CVAC this season as well as an All-CVAC all star, Wells helped lead the Chiefs to the Section VII/Class B final against Plattsburgh High.