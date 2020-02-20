McKenna awarded ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’

× Expand Jen Dickinson Warrensburg wrestler Hunter McKenna expresses his joy seconds after winning the finals match Feb. 15 in the Section II Division II tournament, a feat which earned him the championship of the 152-pound weight class. The title means he’ll be competing Feb. 28-29 in the state wrestling tournament in Albany.

GLENS FALLS | When the referee’s hand slapped the wrestling mat, Warrensburg junior Hunter McKenna leapt to his feet and let out a victory yell, raising his fists toward the rafters of Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena — with tears in his eyes.

“It was overwhelming —I never smiled so much in my life,” Hunter said on Sunday, recalling his emotional victory gesture.

Hunter had just won the Section II Division 2 Wrestling Championship title, defeating one of the toughest wrestlers in the region, Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George’s Justin Hoffman, seeded No. 1 in the 152-pound weight class.

For two years straight, McKenna had finished second in the section. But this year, his steely resolve to win prevailed. Very early in the third period of this Sectional finals match, Hoffman took a shot for a takedown, but McKenna locked him up in a cradle, flipped him onto his back and pinned him — as he had disposed of all his prior opponents Saturday.

In addition to his championship, Hunter won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for Section II Division II — out of a group of about 250 other athletes.

Hunter’s win over one of the area’s toughest wrestlers, combined with his season record and his two prior Sectional appearances, were likely why he was chosen for the prestigious award, coach Mark Trapasso said.

“Last year, Hunter was only one match away from standing on the podium in the state tournament — he’s a wrestler of that caliber,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso praised all his wrestlers entered in the Section II tournament — their achievements garnered third place for Warrensburg as a team.

In addition to McKenna, placing high in the tourney were five other Burghers. Taking third place were Jacob Clear at 285 pounds and Tanner McKenna at 132 pounds; reaching fourth place were Dylan Winchell at 126 pounds and Tristan Hitchcock at 195 pounds; and in fifth place, Zack Carpenter at 138 pounds.

× Expand Kim Lamy McKenna Warrensburg junior Hunter McKenna executes an unusual hold as he attempts to pin Justin Hoffman of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George during the finals of Section II Division II wrestling tournament held Feb. 15. Minutes after this move, McKenna pinned Hoffman to win the championship of the 152-pound weight class, and was subsequently awarded as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

McKenna, a wrestler since preschool years

Seconds after winning the Sectional championship, Hunter charged over the mat, jumped off the floor and wrapped his arms and legs — like a giant tarantula — around the torso of his father Scott McKenna, the Burgher wrestling team’s assistant coach.

Asked about his dramatic, gymnastic hug of his father, the younger McKenna laughed.

“He deserved the victory as much as I did,” he said noting how his father has coached him since pre-school years.

Hunter’s wrestling career began when he was four years old, competing in the local Pee Wee wrestling program. Not yet in kindergarten, he was entered in a wrestling tournament. Paired with a child two years older, Hunter won the match and subsequently won a tourney title.

After winning dozens of matches in grade school, Hunter was drafted directly into the varsity squad, skipping the modified program. As a seventh grader, he accumulated a remarkable 31-7 win-loss record.

This year, he’s racked up a stellar 39-1 record, and that loss came earlier this season in a match with Hoffman. Just weeks ago, McKenna set a school record for winning the most career matches. His record is now 171-36 — and he’ll be wrestling one more year. Ryan Black was the former record-holder with 161 victories.

Next up for McKenna is the state wrestling tournament, Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

McKenna said he was going to maintain his focus.

“I’m going to keep my head on straight and get on that podium in the state tournament,” he said.