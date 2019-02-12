Men’s alpine No. 4 at West Mountain

× Expand Photo by Castleton University Cameron Heald was the top finisher for the Spartans at New York’s West Mountain last week.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University men’s alpine skiing team got off to a quick start in the first run last week, but a tough second run dropped the Spartans to a fourth-place finish in the giant slalom at West Mountain in Queensbury, New York.

The Spartans finished with a total time of 6:18.05, just behind Clarkson’s third-place time of 6:16.34. Babson claimed first place with a time of 6:08.32, with the University of Connecticut in second at 6:13.41.

Cameron Heald was the top finisher for the Spartans, posting the second-fastest second run of the day to move into fifth place with a total time of 2:04.72. He sat in 19th place after the opening run. Logan Mackie posted a ninth-place finish with a time of 2:05.59, while Anton Smith rounded out Castleton’s top-20 finishers with a time of 2:07.74.

Michael Hirschbuhl and Andrew Borden finished 21st and 23rd, respectively, in the field of 60 racers, while Castleton saw a pair of crucial DNFs on the day’s second run.

Babson’s MacIntyre Henderson and Jack Blanchard finished in the top two spots, while UConn’s Brian Chambers placed third.