Men’s hockey finishes week in 3-3 tie With Conn. College

× Expand Middlebury College photo Middlebury’s Alex Heinritz assisted on the game-tying goal against Connecticut College.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College had a quick answer for its only deficit of the game, as the Panthers earned a 3-3 tie with visiting Connecticut College on Feb. 1 in Kenyon Arena. Middlebury (7-8-3, 5-4-3) returns to action with a road contest on Friday against fourth-ranked Trinity.

Connecticut College awarded an early power and nearly opened the scoring in the first minute when Colin Stevens fired a shot from the right circle that hit the post. Middlebury hit a pipe of its own at the midway point, as Bret Pastor walked the blueline and sent a low wrist shot off the left post. The Panthers took a 1-0 lead with 4:41 left in the frame, when Brendan Dawson’s blast from the left point beat Camel goalie Connor Rodericks.

The second period started just like the opening stanza, as Conn. College had a power play in the first minute with Ryan Petti dinging a shot off the post. Middlebury goalie Adam Wisco thwarted Jacob Moreau on a breakaway, before the hosts doubled their lead to 2-0. Conor Breen took a feed in the high slot from Paddy Bogart and fired in his third goal of the season with 9:01 on the clock. The Camels cut the margin to one with 5:24 remaining, as Moreau created a turned over in the neutral zone, before directing in a pass at the left post from Josh Chapman.

The visitors knotted the score at 2-2 with 5:58 expired in the third frame, as Younghoon Choi raced in from the left side and used his backhand to slide a shot behind Wisco. With 10:03 on the clock, the Camels took their first lead (3-2) of the contest on a sharp wrister by Moreau from the left circle. The hosts needed only 10 seconds to pull even when Danny Tighe knocked in his own rebound after taking a pass from Alex Heinritz.

Both teams had chances in the late stages of the final frame to win the game, with Middlebury’s Owens Powers being stopped from point-blank range on the first of those bids. Wisco made a nice shoulder save on an attempt by Petti in the final minute.

In the five-minute overtime, each team recorded four shots on goal, as the game finished in a 3-3 deadlock.

Wisco stopped 20-23 for the Panthers, while Rodericks turned aside 27-30 Middlebury shots.

Both teams came up empty on the power play with Middlebury getting seven chances and the Camels five opportunities. ■