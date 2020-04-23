Middlebury’s newest Hall of Famers

× Expand Photo provided VT-042520-SPORTS-Hall-of-Fame

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College announced its 2020 class of inductees for its athletics Hall of Fame today. The seventh class to be inaugurated, this year’s group includes people representing six different decades, from as early as 1954 to as recent as 2015. The inductees combined to participate in eight different sports at the College. The induction ceremony and dinner will be held on Saturday, November 7.

Bryan Black ’02 —Track and Field

Bryan Black, a member of the Class of 2002, is an NCAA Champion javelin thrower who earned All-American honors in 2000 and 2002. His best season came as a senior, when he won the NCAA title with a toss of 221’4”, a record that still stood at the time of his induction.

Black earned All-NESCAC honors four times, winning the conference crown on three different occasions. He was a four-time All-New England and three-time All-Open New England honoree. Black won the ECAC Championship in 2001 and 2002, and took the Open New England title as a senior.

George “Pete” Bostwick ’58—Tennis, Ice Hockey, Golf

Pete Bostwick, a member of the Class of 1958, was a three-sport standout at Middlebury in golf, ice hockey, and tennis.

In tennis, he was the Panthers’ top singles player for four years, going undefeated in singles and doubles during his first two seasons. As a junior, he reached the quarterfinal round of the New England Intercollegiate Tennis Tournament.

On the ice, he was named to the All-East team in 1958 and was the fourth-leading scorer in the East with 56 points.

In golf, Bostwick won the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship his senior year.

Derek Chicarilli ’02—Swimming and Diving

Derek Chicarilli, a member of the Class of 2002, is the most decorated diver in school history. In 2001, he won both the one-meter and three-meter boards at the NCAA Diving Championships and was named the NCAA Diver of the Meet.

Chicarilli also earned NCAA Diver of the Meet honors as a senior, when he placed second in the three-meter and third in the one-meter events. In four years of NCAA competition, he earned All-American honors on six occasions.

In NESCAC action, Chicarilli won both boards as a junior and senior, twice earning NESCAC Diver of the Meet honors.

Missy Foote—Coach, Administrator

Missy Foote spent 38 years, from 1977 to 2015, at Middlebury as a coach and an administrator. She was a significant and respected leader in athletics at Middlebury, in the NESCAC, and at the national level during her decades of service.

She directed the Panther field hockey program for 21 years with a career record of 180-95-12 and an NCAA Championship in 1998.

In her 34 years as the women’s lacrosse coach, the Panthers won five national titles with four perfect seasons. Her 422 career wins (422-114-1) are third in Division III history.

Kent Hughes ’92—Ice Hockey

Kent Hughes, a member of the Class of 1992, was one of the driving forces in the emergence of Middlebury hockey in the 1990s. A captain during his senior season in 1992, the All-American holds modern-day records for assists (140) and points (194) in a career. Hughes’s assists total is 37 more than his nearest challenger. He also holds modern-day program records for most assists (48 in 1992) and most points (63 in 1992) in a season.

Hughes and his teammates compiled a 65-13-2 record over his final three years, advancing to the ECAC title game in 1990 before winning the championship in 1991.

Caroline Leary Dowd ’92—Basketball

Caroline Leary, a member of the Class of 1992, is the most dominant rebounder in school history. She holds the program record with 1,364 rebounds, 562 more than any other Panther. Leary led the nation with 20.1 rebounds per contest in 1991 and holds school marks for most rebounds in a game (34) and season (402 in 1991).

Leary was the school’s all-time leading scorer upon graduation with 1,418 points, and she currently ranks third.

Leary was named to the All-New England Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (NEWBA) team as a junior and senior, earning All-ECAC honors during her final season.

Sarah Martin ’95—Field Hockey, Basketball, Lacrosse

Sarah Martin, a member of the Class of 1995, was a three-sport standout/captain who earned All-American honors in field hockey and lacrosse.

Martin’s lacrosse teams earned a combined record of 48-11, advancing to the NCAA semifinals the first two years the program was eligible after winning an ECAC title during her first season.

In field hockey, Martin was part of an ECAC Championship team in 1993 and helped the Panthers to their first NCAA appearance in 1994.

On the hardwood, her teams earned a 73-21 mark, winning the ECAC title in 1992, before making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1995.

Sylvia Ryan Gappa ’00—Ice Hockey

Sylvia Ryan, a member of the Class of 2000, scored more goals than any other player in school history (114). She is a two-time All-American who was deemed the 2000 AHCA National Player of the Year.

Ryan holds the top-two single-season records for goals in a season (33, 32) at Middlebury and is fourth all-time in assists (92) and third in points (206).

Ryan and her teams dominated play during her tenure, finishing with an astonishing record of 85-13, without a loss to a Division III team. The Panthers won four consecutive ECAC Championships and captured the program’s inaugural national title in 2000.

The Middlebury Athletics Hall of Fame is located in the Peterson Family Athletics Complex. ■