Middlebury cruises past Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College VT-032120-SPORTS-lacrosse Middlebury’s Jake Madnick won a career high 29 faceoffs and scooped up a career best 24 ground balls.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury men’s lacrosse team (3-0) cruised past Plattsburgh State 30-8 on Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. The 30 Panther goals were the most scored since the 1980 team tallied 31 in an ECAC Championship victory over Babson.

Middlebury struck first when Alderik Vanderheyde found nylon from the right side at the 10:50 mark. Plattsburgh (2-2) responded, scoring a pair of goals to take a 2-1 edge. The first tally came with 8:05 remaining in the first when Dilon Smith circled the goal before sneaking the ball past Panther goaltender Tyler Bass. Just 52 seconds later, Stephen Kane cut to the goal to put the Cardinals up. Middlebury rattled off the next six goals to take a 7-2 advantage. A.J. Kucinski and Michael McCormack each tallied a pair during the run, before Plattsburgh cut the deficit to 7-3 with a man-up marker by Kevin Litchauer at the 11:44 mark of the second. The Panthers tallied nine of the next 10 goals, taking a commanding 16-4 lead heading into the break. Danny Jacobs recorded a hat trick during the span.

Out of the break, Cardinal Litchauer used a spin move to find the top left of the goal with 8:05 expired to make it 16-5. The Panthers increased the advantage to 22-5 over the ensuing 3:29. During the span, Connor Quinn tallied his first career marker and Tyler Forbes recorded a man-up goal, before Plattsburgh made it 22-6 with a player advantage with 1:17 remaining in the third. Middlebury did not let up, scoring eight goals in the final 15 minutes to make it a 30-8 final.

Forbes paced the Panthers with five goals, Kucinski had four tallies and a pair of assists, while Jacobs scored four times. McCormack recorded a hat trick and dished out three helpers. Jake Madnick had a phenomenal game, scooping up a career high 24 ground balls, while winning a career best 29 of 33 faceoffs. Tyler Bass picked up the win in goal, making five saves over the first 30 minutes of action.

Middlebury won 32-42 faceoffs and held an 84-34 advantage in shots, while scooping up 50 groundballs during the contest.

Litchauer and Stephen Kane each scored a pair of goals for Plattsburgh, while Connor Wolff dished out two assists. Christian Bassi suffered the loss in net, stopping 17 shots over 50:49 of play. ■