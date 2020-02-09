Middlebury edged 5-4 by Brown

× Expand Middlebury College photo VT-020120-SPORTS-squash-mens Middlebury’s Jacob Ellen knotted the match 1-1 with a 3-0 victory at no. 3.

MIDDLEBURY | The no. 19 Middlebury men’s squash team (2-6) was edged 5-4 by no. 16 Brown (3-4) in its second home match of the weekend in the Bostwick Family Squash Center on Sunday. The Panthers returned to action on Jan. 23 when they hit the road for a three-match trip in Maine.

Jacob Ellen tied the match 1-1 when he cruised to a 3-0 victory (11-4,11-6,11-8) at no. 3. Alex Merrill and his opponent were knotted at two games apiece (7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-13), before he won the fifth game 11-6 to pick up the win at no. 9 and make it 2-2.

Brown won at 5 and 8 to take a 4-2 advantage, before Nick Bermingham was edged in a tight battle in the top-slot. He won the first pair of games (11-8,11-8) and his opponent took the next two (11-7,11-4), but he was edged in the fifth (15-13) as the visitors clinched the match.

The Panthers won at no. 6 and no. 2 to pick up the final two points. In the sixth spot, Nate Moll found himself down 2-1, before rallying to win two-straight to earn the victory (11-3, 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3).

William Cembalest dropped his first game, but bounced back to win three-straight for a 3-1 victory (9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5) in the second spot. ■