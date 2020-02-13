Miller, Garrand spark Cougars in win

ROUSES POINT | Zachary Miller scored twice on assists from Lucas Bedard, John Bulson and Blake Chevalier in a 2-0 win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

Ethan Garrand was good on all 16 shots on goals in picking up the save for the Cougars, who are 5-1-0 in league and 11-6-1 overall, trailing only SLP in the standings.

Riley Hansen made 26 saves for the Eagles, who are 2-4-0 in league and 11-8-0 overall

SLP falls to larries

St. Lawrence scored the lone goal of the third period in skating to a 6-5 win over SLP Wednesday.

Rhett Darrah had a pair of goals to with an assist for SLP, while Brendan Bullock and Hunter Wilmot each had a goal and assist.

Camden Reiley had two assists for SLP, while Patrick VanNess capped the scoring and Anders Stanton made 19 saves.

SLP is now 11-6-0 overall, but has a perfect 5-0-0 record in the CVAC, setting up a match between SLP and NCCS Friday in Saranac Lake with the league title on the line.