Montville, Duffield start season strong

× Expand Photo provided Cameron Duffield

SARANAC | Brexton Montville and Cameron Duffield have started the 2019 track and field season as two of the best at what they do in the state.

Montville and Duffield both had strong showings at the Niskayuna Invitational meet April 3, as Montville ran the second fastest time in D-II this season in the 100 dash (11.22), while running the fifth fastest time in the 200 (23.32).

Meanwhile, Duffield ran the fastest time in the early D-II season in the 400 hurdles (56.06). He also finished fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.73.

“I had a decent 110 but I hit a lot of hurdles in that race,” said Duffield. “I knew I was going to be a top contender in the 400 hurdles and the key was to keep my cool after my first race did not go as well. I was able focus my stride was very happy with the way it turned out.”

“Cameron actually did run a good first 400 hurdle race, but he clipped the 10th hurdle and it caught him,” said coach Chris Verkey. “He really did execute a good race both times. Cameron is still working on technical aspects and 56.06 is a solid time early in the season, especially when it is the top time in D-II.”

Montville said his goal was to make the finals in both events at Niskayuna.

“I knew going down I had a good chance to make the finals in both events to my goal was to make it into the finals,” Montville said. “I am just trying to get some good times in and get ready for states. That is the main dance.”

“To come out of Niskayuna with Brexton as the second ranked runner at 100 in Division II and Cameron hitting the state standards on both is very good,” said Verkey.

Also at Niskayuna, the team of Dylan Borner, Sam Carter, Joe Webster and Kaleb Stanton placed 10th in the 4-by-800 relay with a time of 9:21.43. Anthony Bernardi placed 11th in the triple jump at 19’1.5”.

CHIEFS DOMINATE IN OPENER

Photo provided Brexton Montville

The defending Section VII champions made a strong statement in their CVAC openers April 11, sweeping the AuSable Valley Patriots.

The event featured Maddie Hoeth setting a school record in the discus with a throw of 112, while she swept the throws with a win in the shot put, as well.

Rachael Scarborough scored wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump, while Nora Canning had wins in the 100 and 200; Elise LePage in the 400 hurdles and 3,000; Rachael Woodruff in the 400; Angelena Fay the high jump and Mackenzie Converse the triple jump.

Montville took care of the sprints for the Chiefs, winning the 100, 200 and 400; while Carter held the distance events in the 1,600 and 3,2000 and Stanton helped lock up relay points as he was part of the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 team, along with scoring a win in the high jump.

Duffield (110) and Luke Maye (400) split the hurdle events, while Alex Christman won the 800, Maye the long jump, Anthony Bernardi the triple jump and Connor Kiroy the shot put and discus.

TEAM STRONG AT PEARL RIVER

At the Pirate Relays of Pearl River High School April 6, Woodruff won the 2,000 steeplechase (7:21.78), breaking the Section VII record previously held by Anna Rabideau.

LePage finished second (7:43.79) in the steeplechase, while Converse was third in the triple jump (31-7) and part of the winning sprint medley team with Kennedy Ubl, Marissa LeDuc and Angelena Fay (4:44.70).

The 3,200 relay team of Woodruff, LePage, Converse and Heather Dutko also took the top spot with a time of 9:49.07.

“The girls have been working hard and we are looking forward to the season,” said coach Jim Medeiros. “It was a good first dual meet and we are looking forward to a very competitive season.”

Sam Carter placed third in the boys steeplechase (7:15.95), while joining Christman, Borner and Webster to place sixth in the 4-by-800 relay (8:52.87).