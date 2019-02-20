More local wrestlers headed for state tourney

× Expand Photo provided Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers chosen for at-large berths in the state tournament are (front, left to right): Tanner McKenna and Dylan Winchell, (rear): Nolan McNeill, Chris Wilson and Hunter McKenna.

ALBANY | Six athletes from Warren County were awarded at-large bids last week for the state wrestling tournament, set for Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Times Union Arena in Albany.

One Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestler, five Warrensburg-Bolton athletes and four others outside Warren County were chosen to join those wrestlers from the Capital District who won championships in Division 2 of the Sectional II tournament.

Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso said he was almost overwhelmed when he heard that among the 10 chosen from Section II Division 2 — representing 33 teams — half were from his squad.

“It was like Christmas — absolutely amazing — to have that many kids chosen,” he said. “We’re thrilled.’

Burgher wrestlers granted a berth last week in the state tournament are seniors Nolan McNeill and Chris Wilson, freshman Dylan Winchell and brothers Hunter and Tanner McKenna — a sophomore and freshman respectively.

McNeill, who has a 23-2 season record at 195 pounds, lost his 2019 Sectional Championship finals match due to an injury, although he was leading at the time his match was ended. In the state tournament, he’ll be wearing a shoulder brace, Trapasso said, noting that McNeill won two of his matches last year in the state tournament.

“if his shoulder is okay, I expect him to wrestle deep into the states,” he said. “Nolan’s very experienced and quite a technician — he’s been winning for years.”

McNeill said this week he started the sport at about 4 years old, wrestling at home with his father, Dan McNeill, who decades ago was a 100-match winner on the Warrensburg team and a Section II runner-up.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to go to the states,” he said.

While McNeill has been wrestling varsity since eighth grade, Wilson began on the squad a year later, achieving notoriety particularly in the last two years, Trapasso said.

“Wilson is rugged and talented — he should do well in the state tournament,” he said.

Wilson’s career in the sport — he’s won 100 varsity matches — started in the Warrensburg Youth Wrestling program at age 7, and he’s been competing ever since. This year, Wilson has a 40-5 record wrestling primarily at 220 pounds.

Hunter McKenna has a 31-2 record at 145 pounds this season. Last year, he just missed earning a berth in the state tournament by a fraction of a point, Trapasso said.

“Hunter has worked hard to go to states, and he’s excited,” Trapasso said. “He really goes after opponents aggressively and scores points — he doesn’t hesitate.”

Tanner McKenna has earned a 41-5 record this season, wrestling primarily at 120 pounds, Trapasso said.

“Tanner’s had quite a great year,” the coach said. “Regardless of what weight class he wrestles for our team, he goes out on the mat and gives it all he’s got.”

Dylan Winchell, who wrestled in the state tournament last year as an eighth-grader, has a 43-3 season record for 2018-19 at 113 pounds.

“Winchell is tough,” Trapasso said. “He can score on anybody.”

TWO WAR-EAGLES HEADED FOR STATE COMPETITION

For the Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles, Logan Duers was granted an at-large bid. He has a 35-6 season record at 152 pounds. Duers is a regional wrestling All-Star, having won a Section II championship title in 2017. Also, he’s competed in state championship tournaments twice in Texas and once in New York state. Last year, he won 38 matches in the regular season — and he’s tallied a 35-6 record for 2018-19.

He joins senior Cody York, an All-Star who won a Section II championship about two weeks ago at 182 pounds. For 2018-19, he’s got an undefeated 40-0 record. York has won several Class C and Class D championships over his five-year varsity career — and he competed in the state tournament as a sophomore.