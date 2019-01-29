Morgan scores career-High 30 points

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton University Castleton’s Michael Morgan had a career day for the shorthanded Spartans, posting 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-10 from three-point range.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University men’s basketball team fell in Little East Conference (LEC) road action on Wednesday night at Western Connecticut State University as the Spartans came up short by a final score of 94-62.

Castleton falls to 3-16 overall and 0-10 in LEC play, while the Colonials up their mark to 9-10 on the year and 4-7 against league opponents. WestConn took both games from the Spartans in Castleton’s inaugural LEC campaign.

The Colonials shot 52.7 percent (39-of-74) from the floor, including 11-for-21 from beyond the arc. Castleton managed just 22-of-60 from the field with an 11-for-32 mark from long range. Both teams had 15 turnovers in the contest, but WestConn dominated the glass to the tune of a 52-25 rebounding margin—18 of which came on the offensive glass. Those extra chances turned into 25 points for the Colonials, while Castleton managed just seven second-chance points.

Michael Morgan had a career day for the shorthanded Spartans, posting 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-10 from three-point range. He is Castleton’s first 30-point scorer since Chad Copeland during the 2016-17 season. Denis LeCours finished in double digits for the second straight game with 15 points, while hauling in a team-leading five rebounds. Igor Almeida had five assists to go along with four rebounds in the game.

WestConn had four scorers in double digits, led by Fenton Bradley Jr., who was 9-of-11 from the floor for 18 total points. Tracy Cleckley Jr. posted 13 points, while Legend Johnson and Geary McLeod had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Joshua Gourgue led the way on the glass with nine rebounds.

The Colonials jumped out to an early lead, going up 8-6 just over three minutes into the contest. Castleton battled back slowly, knotting the game up at 18-18 nine minutes into the contest on a three from Morgan. Another three by Morgan midway through the frame knotted the game at 21-21, but the Colonials took off from there with an 8-0 run before pushing the lead to 48-33 at halftime.

WestConn extended the lead to 25 points just four minutes into the second half when Eli Rodriguez drained a three to cap a 12-2 run for the Colonials. Morgan continued to rain buckets for Castleton, tallying eight points in the ensuing minutes to shrink the WestConn lead by seven points. The Colonials continued to pour on the offense, pushing the lead to a game-high 33 points with less than two minutes to play before closing out the contest, 94-62.