Moriah back into the win column in girls soccer

× Moriah’s Juliette Baker scored twice in the Viking’s 2-0 win over Seton Catholic Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | After a two game skid which had them in a virtual tie with Northern Adirondack for the Division II lead, the Moriah Lady Vikings got back into the win column Tuesday with a 2-0 win over the Seton Catholic Knights.

Juliette Baker scored both goals for the Vikings in the 13th and 64th minutes of play. Samantha Baker made five saves for the shutout, while Kennedy Spriggs had 10 saves for the Knights.

Madalyn Seguin scored both goals for Northern Adirondack in their 2-0 win over the Ticonderoga Sentinels to keep pace with the Vikings in the division, as Aidan Lambert made 12 saves for the shutout win. Aubrey Smith made seven saves for the Sentinels.

Lake Placid got a pair of goals from Lydia Bullock to break a 1-1 tie and score a 3-1 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins, as Olivia Ferebee scored the first goal for the Blue Bombers and Abbey Schwoebel scored for the Griffins. Brooke Paries made one save for the win, while Madalyn Fuller made seven saves for the Griffins.

In Division I, Marah Chiappalone scored the lone goal of the game in the 42nd minute as the Saranac Chiefs scored a 1-0 win over Peru with Payton Couture making 12 saves in the shutout. Bri Brousseau made eight saves for the Lady Indians.

Jenna Stanley scored in the 66th minute for the AuSable Valley Patriots in a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake as Korree Stillwell made five saves in the shutout victory, their first three points in Division I play.