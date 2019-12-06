Moriah cheer team ready for new season

× Expand File photo The Moriah cheer team was the Section VII Div. II small school champion last season.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah varsity cheerleading team came back with a bang in 2018-19, winning the Section VII Div. II small team title.

This season, the team will look to continue to strive for excellence.

“With five seniors graduating last season, we are looking to rebuild our stunt groups and fill in other key places such as jumps and tumbling,” said head coach Vicki Nephew. “We have 10 athletes returning from last year’s sectional champion team and a talented group of newcomers to add to the mix. Some key returning veterans include CVAC all-stars Lilly Huchro and Emily Gangi. Gangi was also among those chosen as UCA All-Americans at training camp over the summer, along with Alayna Bennett, Desiree Demar, Olivia Mero, and Amelia Kazlo. Our experience should help us build skills from a good foundation and we are looking to improve our scores and placements from last year’s competitions. Our goal is to perform a strong routine that hits clean, hopefully one that translates into another sectional title.”

Members of the Viking roster include Anna Anderson, Alayna Bennett, Sydnee Bobbie, Desiree Demar, Jillian Eichen, Maddalena Gallo, Emily Gangi, Sydney Glebus, Emma Hayes, Lilly Huchro, Amelia Kazlo, Julia Lieber, Megan Maye, Olivia Mero, Addy Nephew, Andie Spring, Paige Towns, Megan LaFountaine, Megan Moran, McKenzie Sadowski and Bailey Wright.