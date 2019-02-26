Moriah claims second spot in Class C girls finals

× Madison Olcott drives to the basket against Saranac Lake in the Class C semifinals Feb. 26. The Vikings will play Friday for the Class C sectional title against AuSable Valley.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Moriah Vikings jumped out to a 26-9 lead on Saranac Lake Tuesday night, scoring a 56-22 win as the top seeded Vikings advanced to the Section VII/Class C final Friday against third seed AuSable Valley.

Madison Olcott finished with 18 points to lead the Vikings.

“We practiced all week what they would be doing, the 3-2 and 2-3 zones,” said Olcott. “We were pretty prepared this week. For the seniors this year, I think it is really cool that we are going back to the finals.”

McKenzie Sprague scored 13 points, while Noel Williams added 10, Gwen Eichen, five, Kennady Allen, five, Jaden Varmette, two, Mackenzie Peters, two, and Alexis Snyder, one.

“I thought we played good defense in the second half,” said Sprague. “I thought we started out a little slow. We worked together and got it done.”

“I think we played really good defense in the second half,” added Peters. “I am looking forward to playing in another Section VII championship game.”

Coach Stephan Pelkey said it was a nice accomplishment for the team to return to a championship game, this year going to the Class C title game after winning the Class D title the last five years.

“I thought the girls played hard tonight,” Pelkey said. “I thought Saranac Lake played hard. My hat goes off to Chad (LaDue).”

The Vikings will now face third seed AuSable Valley in the finals Friday, March 1, 6:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

“AuSable is a young club, very talented,” Pelkey said. “Roger has done a great job with his kids all year long. I expected to see them somewhere along the line. I just didn’t know it would be in the finals.”