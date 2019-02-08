Moriah, Crown Point score non-league wins

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cian Bresnahan, pictured here against AuSable Valley, scored 14 points in a MVAC northern division win over Seton Catholic last week.

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point and Moriah boys basketball teams scored non-league wins over Whitehall and Franklin Academy, respectively, this week, while other teams saw success on the hardwood.

VIKINGS DEFEAT FA

Moriah jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead as they scored a 75-50 win over the Huskies Feb. 2.

Braden Swan led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points, while Jerin Sargent added 13, Owen Fleury 12, Maddox Blaise 12, Jeff Strieble 11, Mike Rollins 8 and Alex Larrow 4.

PANTHERS RALLY OVER RAILROADERS

Trailing at halftime, the Crown Point boys varsity team outscored Whitehall 38-31 over the final 16 minutes for a 64-58 win Feb. 4.

Zach Spaulding scored 35 points in the win while Reese Celotti added 9, Jake LaDeau, 8, Cody Crammond, 6, Andrew DuShane, 4, and Noah Spaulding, 1.

Austin Barnao scored 19 points to lead the Railroaders.

SENTINELS TOP RED STORM

Ticonderoga had a strong first half against Saranac Lake Feb. 4, outscoring the Red Storm 34-12 in the opening half en route to a 57-29 win.

Jack Grinnell led the Sentinels with 15 points while Michael DuShane had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Condit, 8 points, Coltom Huestis, 7, Bryce Gautreau, 6, Conall Tierney, 3, Ty Schlogl, 2, Carson Reeves, 2, Terrance Benedict, 2, and Kyler teRiele, 2.

WARRIORS TAME PANTHERS

Seniors Cody Ahrent and Trevor Bigelow each scored 14 points, helping to celebrate Willsboro senior night with a 54-30 win over Crown Point Jan. 30.

Senior Jon Schier added 7 points while fellow seniors Peyton Ford and Jared Joslyn scored 5 and 4 respectively.

Underclassman Stephen Leibeck scored 5 points, with Regan Arnold scoring 3 and Jared Ball, 2.

Zach Spaulding scored 11 points to lead the Panthers, while Cody Crammond added 7, Noah Spaulding, 3, Reese Celotti, 3, Ross Thomas, 2, Cameron Harrington, 2, and Dylan Sours, 2.

WILDCATS RALLY TO DEFEAT KNIGHTS

Schroon Lake ended their game against Seton Catholic on a 6-0 run to earn a 54-39 win over Seton Catholic Jan. 30 in MVAC northern division play.

Ryan Hanneman had 15 points in the win while newly minted 1,000-point scorer Andrew Pelkey and Cian Bresnahan each scored 14 points, Trevor Dick, 5, Collin Bresnahan, 4, and Gabe Gratto, 2.

Foster Ovios had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Catholic while Neil Yang led all scorers with 20 points. Tom Murray added 9 points with Tobiah Osborne scoring 3.