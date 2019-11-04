Moriah dominates in Class D sectional win

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Moriah Vikings won the Section VII/Class D championship with a 34-0 victory over the Ticonderoga Sentinels Nov. 4.

PLATTSBURGH | Under the lights of Monday night, the Moriah Vikings varsity football team played their signature style of ball, pounding it on the ground while forcing turnovers on defense in a 34-0 win over Ticonderoga for the Section VII/Class D title Nov. 4.

Maddox Blaise and Braden Swan led the attack for the Viking offense, each rushing for a pair of touchdowns as Blaise scored on runs of one and two yards, while Swan scored on runs of 13 and six yards, the latter set up by a 61 yard run by Blaise as part of a 97 yard drive.

Blaise finished with 165 yards on the ground.

“It starts at practice and we have worked hard at practice all season,” said Blaise. “Controlling the game on the ground is what we want to do and tonight it worked great.”

Along with his offensive effort, Swan also had a pair of interceptions on defense, ending a pair of promising Ticonderoga drives at or near the endzone.

“Hard work at practice and getting our head in the right spot so we could have a really good game is what we have focused on all year,” said Swan. “We knew they threw a lot so we focused on man and zone coverage along with a lot of communication in our secondary.”

“It is a tough duo,” said coach Don Tesar of Blaise and Swan. “Maddox can give you the juke and the power, and Braden gives you the speed and the quick moves.”

Tesar said stopping the Sentinel passing attack was key for the Vikings.

“They threw the ball well against us in the first game,” he said. “We have gotten better against the pass but we need to improve more as we go down the road. We did not throw as much as we wanted to, but when you are able to get the yards we were on the ground you keep at it.”

Todd Malbon added the final score of the game in a two yard touchdown run.

Matt Diehl also added an interception for the Vikings in the shutout, while Terrence Benedict was able to pass for over 100 yards for the Sentinels, using Connor Yaw and Dillon Schlogl as his main targets.

For both teams, the game came three days later then expected, as at state of emergency was issued in Essex County after heavy rains and flooding Nov. 1, postponing the game to Nov. 4.

“Last year was a first playing on a Sunday (due to a snowstorm prior to the state semifinals) and this year was a first on a Monday,” said Tesar. “I think we came out a little flat because they were hyped on Friday and that kind of came down over the weekend.”

“It was definitely weird but we were able to get it done,” said Blaise.

“Everyone was so ready to go and play on Friday and we ended up with another practice and waiting for another two very long days to get here,” added Swan.

The Vikings (6-3) will now face the winner of the Section II championship game Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.