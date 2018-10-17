Moriah dominates in win over previously unbeaten Beekmantown

× Moriah’s Dyllon Bougor runs through the tackle of Beekmantown’s Jalen Belrose during the Vikings’ 24-0 win over the Eagles Oct. 13. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN | Jerin Sargent caught five passes Oct. 13 against the Beekmantown Eagles, but only one was on offense.

While his one reception was a 20-yard touchdown pass from Moriah Vikings quarterback Jeff Strieble, it was his four interceptions of Beekmantown quarterback Brandon Belrose which helped to seal a 24-0 for the Vikings, who knocked off the sole unbeaten team in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference for the second year in a row.

“It’s probably my best varsity game ever, to be honest,” Sargent said, who also caught a pair of two-point conversions. “I think we executed the best we have all year. We controlled the line of scrimmage and made our cuts well.”

Dyllon Bougor also had a strong game on both sides of the ball, rushing for 110 yards and the opening score of the game while grabbing a pair of interceptions, giving the Vikings six total for the game while the team did not turn the ball over once.

“We knew we were coming in for a game where we could prove ourselves heading into the playoffs,” Bougor said. “We went for a zone and executed. We had a couple blown plays but didn’t give up the big play.”

Moriah head coach Don Tesar said the strong day started with the defensive line.

“The whole defensive squad played well,” Tesar said. “We got the picks because we were able to shut down the run. Once they had to pass the ball, we put pressure on the quarterback and the guys in the secondary did their jobs. Alex (Larrow), Mike (Rollins) and Myles (Madill) all had great games today on the line.”

Tesar also tipped his cap to the other set of linemen for his squad.

“The whole game the offensive line played extremely well,” he said. “We used some things Beekmantown had not seen before. You get Mike and Alex side by side and that is a tough tandem to work against.”

“We had a strong scout on them and a good week on practice,” Larrow said. “The defensive line has come together well and it is going to be good for us as we go into sectionals.”

Along with Bougor and Sargent, Maddox Blaise scored for the Vikings on a 60-yard pass up the seem to give the Vikings their 24-0 lead.

“It’s a pattern that we had worked on and it just worked out perfectly,” Tesar said.

The Vikings will host Section II’s Granville Friday night at Linney Field before playing the Section VII/Class D title game against rival Ticonderoga the following week.

“Now we will head into the crossover game and then it is on to week nine,” said Tesar.

“We have to keep working hard and get ready for week nine, because that is the game that matters,” added Sargent.

× Ticonderoga receiver Bryce Gautreau tries to slip out of the tackle from AuSable Valley’s Trevor Wilkinson during their Oct. 12 game in Clintonville. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SENTINELS FALL TO PATRIOTS

As for Ticonderoga, the Sentinels were able to grab a late lead against AuSable Valley on a nine-yard scoring play from Terrance Benedict to Michael DuShane, but were unable to hold the lead as the Patriots scored a 26-25 win Oct. 12.

Benedict threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for one more for the Sentinels, also connecting with Bryce Gautreau on a 14-yard scoring play. He finished with 230 yards passing and 22 yards rushing.

Russ Gallo III, who scored on a six-yard run, had 62 yards rushing in the game to go along with 54 receiving yards, while DuShane was the top receiver with 115 yards.

Ticonderoga head coach Scott Nephew said the team learned from being in a close game.

“We have not been in a lot of those this season,” Nephew said. “Our kids stepped up and made some plays, but we have to continue to keep making plays. We did not execute after we took the lead but we will move on and work to get better off this game.”